Dockworkers plan strikes and protests at more than 100 ports worldwide

Dockworkers are preparing coordinated strikes and demonstrations at more than 100 ports in at least 17 countries on 30 October, raising the risk of cargo-handling disruption across four continents, according to a statement from Italy’s Unione Sindacale di Base (USB).

The action includes Tangier, Marseille, Piraeus, Gioia Tauro, Genoa and Mersin, as well as ports in northern Europe, India, Mexico and the US.

Participants include France’s CGT Ports and Docks, Greece’s ENEDEP, the Basque union LAB, Turkey’s Liman-İş, Morocco’s ODT, Italy’s USB and ORSA Porti, ILWU Local 10 in San Francisco and Oakland, the Unión de Estibadores y Jornaleros in Veracruz, Germany’s ver.di port section in Hamburg and the European Dockworkers Council.

Italy’s transport ministry strike register lists a nationwide 24-hour walkout by port-sector workers on 30 October. Genoa, Livorno, Trieste, Civitavecchia, Ancona, Ravenna and Gioia Tauro are among the Italian port cities involved.

In Greece, the Piraeus Labour Centre has called a 24-hour strike across the Piraeus area, while seafarers’ union PENEN has declared a 24-hour strike covering Piraeus, Rafina, Elefsina, Patras, Lavrio, Rio-Antirrio and Igoumenitsa.

The precise form of the action has not been confirmed at every port, meaning the scale of disruption could vary by location.

USB estimates that unions involved from the early stages represent workers handling about 40% of Mediterranean container traffic and that roughly 40,000 containers could be delayed for a day. The estimates have not been independently verified.

USB listed more than 100 ports in 17 countries on 21 October, while a Greek union notice issued the following day listed 18 countries, indicating that participation was still expanding.

USB is an Italian trade union confederation established in 2010, representing public- and private-sector workers and affiliated with the World Federation of Trade Unions.