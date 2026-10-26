Chinese welding robot completes 4.36 km of welds at Wuchang Shipbuilding

A robotic welding system developed by Chinese robotics company Shenzhen Lide Robots completed a cumulative 4,358 metres of welds in its first production assignments at Wuchang Shipbuilding, according to Nanfang Daily.

The equipment entered Wuchang’s small-assembly fitting and welding line in September and took seven days from arrival to produce its first qualified component. Its initial work included sections B101 to B107 of a 25,900-dwt chemical tanker.

The system completed more than 420 metres of welds in a single shift, while weld formation and fillet consistency passed customer quality inspections and production-team acceptance.

LIDE presented the results at the 2026 China Marine Economy Expo in Shenzhen, held from 22 to 24 October, where it unveiled its Theseus shipbuilding “world model”, known in Chinese as Dingfengbo.

The company also presented work terminals for welding, spraying and surface roughening. Theseus uses engineering data accumulated from more than 100 ships and is intended to interpret ship drawings, production processes and work orders before assigning tasks to robotic equipment.

China completed 58.05m dwt of ships in the first nine months of 2026, accounting for 63.6% of global output. Chinese yards secured 175.29m dwt of new orders, or 81.8% of the global total, while their orderbook reached 399.13m dwt, equal to 72.4% of the world backlog.

Shenzhen Lide Robots is a Shenzhen-based industrial robotics developer whose shipbuilding technology includes the ARCMOS production-management platform, the Theseus model and Proteus autonomous work terminals.

Wuchang Shipbuilding is the operating name of Wuchang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Group Co, a shipbuilding and marine engineering company controlled by China State Shipbuilding Corp.

China State Shipbuilding Corp is a state-owned shipbuilding group with activities spanning commercial ship construction, marine equipment and related engineering businesses.