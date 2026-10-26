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2026 October 26   14:34

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean wins ABS approval for multi-project FLNG design

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has secured approval in principle (AIP) from ABS for a standardised floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) design intended for use across multiple projects, according to a company statement.  

The platform-based design is aimed at shortening initial engineering work and making project execution more predictable. Hanwha Ocean expects the standardised approach to cut engineering lead times and streamline execution across future FLNG projects.  

ABS completed its review against applicable class requirements and industry standards.  

“Standardized designs have the potential to improve consistency and predictability in the development of complex FLNG projects. We are proud to support Hanwha Ocean as it advances a platform-based approach to help streamline engineering and project execution,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS senior vice president, global markets.  

ABS previously completed a basic design review of Hanwha Ocean’s standardised floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) design developed for deepwater markets in South America and West Africa, together with related sustainability reviews.  

ABS is a US-headquartered, not-for-profit marine and offshore classification organisation providing classification, certification and technical assurance services.  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and engineering company whose activities include commercial shipbuilding, naval vessels and offshore and energy projects.

Topics:

Hanwha

FLNG

ABS

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