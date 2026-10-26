Lithuanian shiprepairer Western Shipyard Group expands Klaipėda yard with $43m dock

Lithuania’s Western Shipyard Group is expanding its ship repair operations in Klaipėda with a new Panamax-capable floating dock and related infrastructure upgrades, targeting at least 10% more vessel repairs a year, according to an Invest Lithuania statement.

The 200-metre by 35-metre dock is being built by Turkish shipyard Hat-San under a $43m construction and acquisition contract signed in March. It will have a lifting capacity of 15,000 tonnes and replace one of the three floating docks currently in operation in Klaipėda.

Steel cutting for the project, designated NB26, took place on 2 June and the keel was laid at Hat-San Shipyard in Yalova, Türkiye, on 5 August.

The dock is scheduled to enter service in autumn 2027.

“The new dock is currently under construction, and we plan to begin operating it next autumn,” Western Shipyard Group chief executive Arnoldas Šileika said.

The wider expansion includes upgrades to related infrastructure and is receiving Lithuanian state support, although the amount has not been disclosed. The $43m figure applies to the dock contract and not to the total cost of the wider infrastructure programme.

Western Shipyard Group has operated a 235-metre by 45-metre floating dock with a lifting capacity of 33,000 tonnes since 2020, enabling work on Panamax, Post-Panamax and Aframax vessels.

Western Shiprepair repaired, modernised or provided technical maintenance to 55 vessels in 2025. More than 95% of ship repair and modernisation work carried out in Lithuania serves foreign markets. Local contractors are expected to carry out work required to integrate the new infrastructure, while the expansion is expected to increase demand for skilled workers.

Western Shipyard Group is a Klaipėda-based Lithuanian maritime engineering group with five decades of history and 21 companies active in shipbuilding, ship repair and conversion, ship design and engineering, metal structures and equipment production, and stevedoring services. BLRT Grupp is its Estonian parent.

Hat-San Shipyard is a Turkish shipyard based in Yalova. Western Shiprepair is the group company carrying out ship repair work in Klaipėda.