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2026 October 26   15:10

shipbuilding

WinGD wins service deals for 14 LNG carriers

Swiss marine engine designer WinGD has secured three long-term service agreements covering 14 dual-fuel LNG carriers managed by COSCO Shipping LNG (Hong Kong) Ship Management, NYK LNG Shipmanagement and TMS Cardiff Gas, according to a company statement.  

The contracts cover vessels using several generations of WinGD’s X-DF dual-fuel engines and include scheduled-maintenance spare parts, technical labour, workshop services and advisory support. Remote monitoring, troubleshooting and engine optimisation will be provided through WinGD’s WiDE platform.  

The largest agreement is a 10-year contract with COSCO Shipping LNG (Hong Kong) Ship Management covering six LNG carriers powered by 6X72DF engines.  

WinGD has also signed a five-year agreement with Japan’s NYK LNG Shipmanagement covering ten X-DF main engines across five LNG carriers.

Two vessels built in 2022 and 2024 at HHI and SHI respectively are powered by 5X72DF engines.

Three vessels built in 2025 and 2026 by HHI use 5X72DF-2.1 engines.  The third agreement covers three newbuild LNG carriers operated by Athens-based TMS Cardiff Gas.

The vessels are being built by HD Hyundai Samho in South Korea and will each have two 5X72DF dual-fuel engines.  

“These agreements demonstrate the growing importance operators place on long-term lifecycle support from the original engine designer,” WinGD vice-president market development Benny Hilström said.  

Head of strategic marketing Carmelo Cartalemi said: “No one understands X-DF engines quite like the people who designed them.”  

WinGD launched Global Service by WinGD in 2025, combining field service, technical support, spare parts and digital services with more than 125 years of two-stroke engine design experience.  

WinGD is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, and traces its origins to the Sulzer Diesel Engine business established in 1893.

COSCO Shipping LNG (Hong Kong) Ship Management manages LNG carriers.

NYK LNG Shipmanagement is a Japanese LNG shipmanagement company. TMS Cardiff Gas is an Athens-based ship management company.

HD Hyundai Samho is the South Korean builder of the three TMS vessels. The supplied release identifies HHI and SHI only by their abbreviations and does not provide their full corporate names.

Topics:

LNG carrier

WinGD

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