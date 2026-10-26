  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Green methanol cruise corridor to Alaska leaves at least $1.45bn cost gap

2026 October 26   15:30

methanol

Green methanol cruise corridor to Alaska leaves at least $1.45bn cost gap

A proposed green methanol cruise corridor linking Washington and British Columbia with Alaska would still carry a residual cost gap of at least $1.45bn over 25 years after financing measures and the modelled effect of the proposed IMO Net-Zero Framework, according to a feasibility study by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.  

The study found the corridor technically and regulatorily feasible but not yet commercially viable. It models four cruise ships carrying about 4,000 passengers each, making 20 seven-day round trips during a roughly 20-week season.  

The vessels would consume about 120,000 tonnes of green methanol annually and could carry around 320,000 passengers per season. The project targets its first methanol-fuelled cruise ship for 2030 and four vessels by 2032, with bunkering in Seattle and/or Vancouver.  

The 25-year present-value cost is estimated at $7.95bn for a Seattle-based corridor and $7bn for Vancouver, against $4.15bn for an equivalent fossil-fuel operation. That creates gross incremental cost gaps of $3.8bn and $2.85bn, respectively.  

Optimised financing and the modelled IMO measure reduce the remaining gaps to about $2.2bn for Seattle and $1.45bn for Vancouver.  Without mitigation, the study calculates an additional cost of $360 to $480 per passenger. Optimised financing alone cuts this to $310 to $405, while financing combined with the proposed IMO framework reduces it to $185 to $280.  

Cruise Lines International Association found insufficient evidence to establish how much passengers would pay for lower-emission cruising, so the core model assumes no passenger green premium.  The study assumes green methanol production at Longview, Washington. HY2GEN led the fuel-supply work, while the Port of Seattle and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority assessed transport, storage and bunkering infrastructure.  

Seattle storage projects could require 18 to 36 months for permitting and at least another two years for construction, making the 2030 target unlikely under the timetable assessed.  

The four-vessel corridor could avoid about 224,000 tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions per season and 5.6m tonnes over 25 years, equivalent to about a 95% reduction from the four ships. Fuel transport and bunkering emissions were outside the study scope.  

“Further exploration of cost management strategies is required to begin narrowing this gap,” the study said.  The Port of Seattle said: “The Port will leverage these learnings as we continue exploring pathways for sustainable maritime fuels in the Pacific Northwest.”  

Topics:

methanol

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

MISC takes first DNV-classed QatarEnergy Tranche II LNG ship

17:14

Dockworkers plan strikes and protests at more than 100 ports worldwide

16:44

Chinese welding robot completes 4.36 km of welds at Wuchang Shipbuilding

16:24

Gdynia port restarts grain terminal with Polish operator GBT

16:04

Kenya seeks $1.17bn private capital for Mombasa and Lamu port concessions

15:44

Singapore shipyard Seatrium lands S$500m-plus deal to finish four Keppel rigs

15:24

Indian ports hoist storm warnings as Cyclone Arnab heads for Andhra Pradesh

15:20

Swedish ferry group Stena agrees to buy Norway’s Color Line

15:10

WinGD wins service deals for 14 LNG carriers

15:04

EU ministers open Baltic Sea quota talks on proposed 88% cod by-catch cut

14:54

Lithuanian shiprepairer Western Shipyard Group expands Klaipėda yard with $43m dock

14:42

VLCC deliveries to top 100 a year in 2028 and 2029, UK broker Hartland says

14:34

Hanwha Ocean wins ABS approval for multi-project FLNG design

14:20

China takes 81.8% of global new ship orders as output jumps 50.7%

14:03

Saudi shipowner Bahri orders three VLCCs in Saudi Arabia for $451m

13:43

Spanish towage group Boluda christens two tugs in Italy after nearly €20m investment

12:23

India’s first maritime lender targets $6.34bn in loan disbursements by 2031

11:32

Chinese yard Jiangnan names first 50,500-cbm gas carrier for Vietnamese owner ASP

11:01

Brazil seals 25-year Santana port lease

10:30

Valencia port container traffic rises 5.48% as imports jump 11.68%

10:13

South Korean shipowner Sinokor leads Hormuz crude flows with 37% share

09:32

Arrested bulker Aquacharm enters repair dock after berth collision in Vietnam

08:01

UAE contractor NMDC Energy wins three Saudi Aramco offshore jobs worth $763m

07:30

Sri Lanka rescues 40 Iranian seafarers from ships off southern coast

05:28

Three injured as German heavy-lift operator’s ship suffers power loss off Netherlands

04:32

World’s largest battery-electric ship starts Argentina-Uruguay ferry service

03:13

US launches seafood strategy to renew fishing fleet and tighten import controls

02:43

LR2 tanker earnings top $300,000 a day as clean market hits record

01:23

US seeks to extend China-linked ship fee freeze to January 2027

00:31

Borr Drilling jack-up sinks off Gabon with five people missing

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news