Green methanol cruise corridor to Alaska leaves at least $1.45bn cost gap

A proposed green methanol cruise corridor linking Washington and British Columbia with Alaska would still carry a residual cost gap of at least $1.45bn over 25 years after financing measures and the modelled effect of the proposed IMO Net-Zero Framework, according to a feasibility study by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

The study found the corridor technically and regulatorily feasible but not yet commercially viable. It models four cruise ships carrying about 4,000 passengers each, making 20 seven-day round trips during a roughly 20-week season.

The vessels would consume about 120,000 tonnes of green methanol annually and could carry around 320,000 passengers per season. The project targets its first methanol-fuelled cruise ship for 2030 and four vessels by 2032, with bunkering in Seattle and/or Vancouver.

The 25-year present-value cost is estimated at $7.95bn for a Seattle-based corridor and $7bn for Vancouver, against $4.15bn for an equivalent fossil-fuel operation. That creates gross incremental cost gaps of $3.8bn and $2.85bn, respectively.

Optimised financing and the modelled IMO measure reduce the remaining gaps to about $2.2bn for Seattle and $1.45bn for Vancouver. Without mitigation, the study calculates an additional cost of $360 to $480 per passenger. Optimised financing alone cuts this to $310 to $405, while financing combined with the proposed IMO framework reduces it to $185 to $280.

Cruise Lines International Association found insufficient evidence to establish how much passengers would pay for lower-emission cruising, so the core model assumes no passenger green premium. The study assumes green methanol production at Longview, Washington. HY2GEN led the fuel-supply work, while the Port of Seattle and Vancouver Fraser Port Authority assessed transport, storage and bunkering infrastructure.

Seattle storage projects could require 18 to 36 months for permitting and at least another two years for construction, making the 2030 target unlikely under the timetable assessed.

The four-vessel corridor could avoid about 224,000 tonnes of CO2-equivalent emissions per season and 5.6m tonnes over 25 years, equivalent to about a 95% reduction from the four ships. Fuel transport and bunkering emissions were outside the study scope.

“Further exploration of cost management strategies is required to begin narrowing this gap,” the study said. The Port of Seattle said: “The Port will leverage these learnings as we continue exploring pathways for sustainable maritime fuels in the Pacific Northwest.”