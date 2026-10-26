Swedish ferry group Stena agrees to buy Norway’s Color Line

Swedish industrial group Stena AB has agreed to acquire Norwegian ferry operator Color Line from Olav Nils Sunde and his family, subject to regulatory approval, according to a company statement.

Stena plans to keep Color Line as a separate business and brand after completion, with local management in Norway and Norwegian-registered ships. The group intends to support Color Line in decarbonisation, technology and digitalisation, customer service and logistics.

The transaction will be carried out through Stena AB’s wholly owned subsidiary Stena Rederi AB, which will acquire all shares in Color Group AS from ONS Invest II AS. ONS Invest II owns 100% of Color Group, which in turn owns 100% of Color Line and its subsidiaries. The parties did not disclose the transaction value.

Completion is expected towards the end of the first quarter or during the second quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory review.

Stena Line chief executive Niclas Mårtensson said: “This is a true milestone in Stena Line’s history, further strengthening our ability to be a reliable link between places, people and communities. When we welcome Color Line to the Stena family, I am confident that together we will be able not only to develop our business opportunities but also to contribute to the positive development of communities, including through tourism and more sustainable shipping.”

Color Line chief executive Trond Kleivdal said: “Color Line is one of the most recognized and valued brands in our industry, and Stena wants to preserve these strengths while giving us a stronger foundation for the company’s further development and renewal as part of Stena. Together with our skilled and dedicated employees, we will have the strength to shape the future through quality, efficiency and reliability in every part of our business.”

The signing will not affect sailings, bookings or existing customer and supplier relationships at Color Line or Stena-owned Stena Line. The two operators will continue to run as separate businesses while regulatory approval is pending.

Stena AB is a family-owned Swedish industrial group with activities in shipping, ferry services, offshore operations, property and finance. It employs 17,300 people and has revenue of SEK 51.9bn, about $5.2bn. Stena Line was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. It operates 40 ships on 19 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, making 35,000 sailings annually. The company employs 8,750 people and has revenue of SEK 20.2bn, about $2.0bn.

Color Line AS employs about 2,200 full-time equivalents across four countries. Its five ships operate four international ferry routes serving seven ports in Norway, Germany, Denmark and Sweden. In 2025, revenue exceeded NOK 6.7bn, about $717m, while the company carried nearly 3.6m passengers and 150,000 freight units to and from Norway.