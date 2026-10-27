US lawmakers threaten banks and ports with probes over Russian diesel imports

A bipartisan group of six US senators and one House member has warned major American banks and port authorities that helping facilitate Russian diesel imports could trigger legal action and congressional investigations, according to a US Senate Banking Committee statement.

Letters dated 24 October were sent to JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Port Houston, Port of Corpus Christi, Port of Beaumont and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Fuel distributors also received letters but were not identified.

Recipients were urged not to facilitate the purchase, transport, import, unloading, storage, financing or distribution of Russian-origin diesel unless legal requirements are met. They were also instructed to preserve contracts, invoices, shipping documents, vessel and port-call records, berth reservations, customs records, payment information and relevant communications dating from 1 September 2026. Confirmation that preservation measures had been implemented was requested by 28 October.

“Any importation of Russian diesel into the U.S. raises significant legal questions,” the lawmakers wrote. They cited the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act of 2022, Section 216 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, 18 U.S.C. § 545 and 19 U.S.C. § 1595a.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General License 135 on 9 October, authorising the sale, delivery, offloading and importation of Russian-origin diesel through 12:01 a.m. EDT on 7 April 2027.

The 49,996-dwt Malta-flagged Agioi Fanendes loaded about 40,000 tonnes at Primorsk on 22 October. It initially transmitted New York as its AIS destination for a 7 November arrival before switching to “for orders”. Greek manager Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited said the discharge port remained unconfirmed.

By 26 October, Vietnamese-flagged PVT Azura was signalling Norfolk, Virginia, while Portuguese-flagged Iblea was signalling Corpus Christi, Texas. PVT Azura left St Petersburg on 15 October with about 109,000 barrels of diesel.

Trump said on 9 October that Russia would initially release more than 300,000 tonnes, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and another 1m tonnes.