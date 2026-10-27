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2026 October 27   07:19

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DP World signs pact to explore Canada’s Arctic trade corridor

UAE ports and logistics group DP World has signed a memorandum of understanding with Arctic Gateway Group and CentrePort Canada to explore port operations, logistics services and a potential integrated transport corridor through the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba, according to a joint statement.  

The partners will examine links between the Port of Churchill, the Hudson Bay Railway, CentrePort Canada and DP World’s global logistics network, with the aim of developing new intermodal trade options through Canada and improving access to overseas markets.  No investment amount, construction timetable or binding capital commitment was announced under the agreement.  

“This agreement is an opportunity to explore how the Port of Churchill, the Hudson Bay Railway and CentrePort Canada can connect more effectively with DP World’s global network and end-to-end logistics capabilities,” DP World Canada chief executive Doug Smith said.  

Churchill is handling its most diverse range of commodities to date, including critical minerals, grain, potash and northern supply cargoes for Nunavut. DP World handles more than 1m TEU annually in Canada.  

Arctic Gateway Group is an Indigenous- and community-owned Manitoba company owned by a partnership of 41 First Nations and northern community shareholders. It owns the Port of Churchill, the Hudson Bay Railway and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm.  

CentrePort Canada Inc. operates a 20,000-acre inland port and Foreign Trade Zone in the Winnipeg region. It is home to more than 1,000 companies and has attracted approximately $1.5bn in private investment in recent years, while more than 3.5m square feet of industrial space has been built or is under construction there over the past eight years.  

DP World operates across six continents with more than 125,000 employees. Its Americas business has more than 16,000 employees across 12 countries, 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. The group has invested C$1.7bn ($1.21bn) in Canadian port and logistics infrastructure since 2006.

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