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2026 October 27   08:27

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UAE’s Khalifa Port jumps five places to 34th after 21.6% volume surge

Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi has climbed five places to 34th in the Lloyd’s List Top 100 Container Ports 2026 ranking after handling 6.6 million teu in 2025, according to AD Ports Group.  

Throughput rose 21.6% from 5.42 million teu in 2024, the highest percentage increase among the world’s top 40 container ports in the 2026 ranking. Khalifa Port was 39th in the previous edition and has risen 61 places since entering the ranking at 95th in 2019.  

AD Ports Group said the 2025 increase was driven by higher terminal utilisation, market demand and new capacity. CMA Terminals Khalifa Port handled more than 1.3 million teu in its first full year of operation after its inauguration in January 2025.  

Khalifa Port has three container terminals linked with CMA CGM, COSCO and MSC. The expansion of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port is set to lift its annual handling capacity by almost 50% to 2.7 million teu and raise Khalifa Port’s total annual container capacity to 10.5 million teu.  The port combines sea, road and rail links with AD Ports Group’s inland logistics network, dry ports, cargo facilities and industrial zones.  

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