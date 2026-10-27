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2026 October 27   09:37

bunkering

Japanese LNG bunker vessel KEYS Azalea hits 100 operations in western Japan

Japanese LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azalea completed its 100th LNG fuel supply on 21 October after bunkering the NYK Line-operated bulk carrier SG Dawn, according to a joint company statement.  

The vessel, owned and operated by KEYS Bunkering West Japan, carried out its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in western Japan in April 2024.  It has since supplied LNG to car carriers, bulkers transporting iron ore and coal, and cruise ships. 

KEYS estimates that the LNG supplied by the vessel to date has cut CO2 emissions by about 75,000 tonnes compared with the use of heavy fuel oil on an equivalent-energy basis.  The calculation uses lower heating values and CO2 emission factors set out in International Maritime Organization Resolution MEPC.364(79).

The estimated reduction is equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of about 30,000 Japanese households.  

KEYS Azalea is one of two dedicated LNG bunker vessels used in NYK Group’s domestic supply network. The other, Kaguya, operates in Ise Bay in eastern Japan and completed its 200th bunkering operation on 30 September.  

KEYS Bunkering West Japan is a Kitakyushu-based LNG fuel supplier and bunker-vessel owner and operator. Kyushu Electric Power Company and NYK Line each hold 40% stakes, ITOCHU ENEX holds 15% and Saibu Gas holds 5%.  

NYK Line is the trade name of Tokyo-headquartered Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, whose activities include liner shipping, logistics, automotive transport, dry bulk and energy businesses.

Kyushu Electric Power Company is a Fukuoka-headquartered Japanese electric utility. 

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