Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki delivers 64,253-dwt World Royal in China

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries has delivered the 64,253-dwt World Royal at its joint-venture yard in Dalian, China, according to a company statement.

The Singapore-flagged bulker was handed over on 26 October at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering. It is 199.90 metres long, 32.24 metres wide and has gross tonnage of 36,465.

World Royal has five cargo holds with combined capacity of 81,431.5 cubic metres and four 30-tonne deck cranes, allowing it to handle cargo at ports without shore-based loading and unloading equipment.

The vessel is powered by a MAN B&W 6S50ME-C9.7-HPSCR electronically controlled diesel engine and has an operating speed of about 13.8 knots. Its energy-saving equipment includes a high-efficiency propeller, Kawasaki’s rudder bulb system with fins and a semi-duct system with contra-fins.

The bulker meets the International Maritime Organization’s Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase 3 requirement, which sets a 30% reduction against the Phase 0 baseline for bulk carriers. It is classed by ClassNK and has accommodation for 25 people.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries was incorporated in 1896. Its operations span aerospace, rolling stock, energy systems, precision machinery, robotics, marine engineering and powersports.

Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering was established in 2007 as a shipbuilding joint venture between Kawasaki Heavy Industries and China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited.