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2026 October 27   11:10

shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy unveils Canada-focused FLNG design

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has unveiled a standardised floating LNG design tailored to Canadian projects at a technical forum in Vancouver, according to Offshore Energy.  

The design uses a common FLNG configuration that can be adapted to individual developments, with the shipbuilder aiming to cut repeated engineering work and shorten project schedules.  

Samsung Heavy presented the concept at the Canada FLNG Technical Forum on 23 October. About 100 representatives of resource developers, First Nations, government bodies and financial institutions attended the event, which was held with the Vancouver office of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.  

The shipbuilder has secured seven of the 11 newbuilding FLNG orders placed worldwide to date and is drawing on experience from those projects for its standardised approach to Canada.  Discussions at the forum covered project financing, permitting, gas supply, infrastructure and First Nations participation.  

Cedar LNG executive adviser Stuart Taylor said Samsung Heavy’s approach could help Canadian projects improve costs and development schedules while limiting environmental impact.  The 3.3m-tonnes-per-year Cedar LNG project in British Columbia is being developed by the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline Corporation. It is planned as the world’s first Indigenous majority-owned LNG facility.  The project was more than 70% complete on 21 October and remains scheduled to enter service in late 2028.  

Samsung Heavy launched the Cedar floating LNG facility at its Geoje shipyard in South Korea in June. The unit had a launch weight of about 50,000 tonnes and is scheduled for delivery to Kitimat, British Columbia, in the first half of 2028.  

Samsung Heavy Industries was established in South Korea in 1974. It recorded sales of KRW 10.65trn ($8.03bn) and had 10,646 employees at the end of 2025. Its offshore portfolio includes FLNG units, floating production, storage and offloading vessels and drillships.  

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a Canadian energy infrastructure company and the corporate partner developing Cedar LNG with the Haisla Nation.

Topics:

FLNG

Samsung Heavy Industries

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