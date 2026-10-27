  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Swiss trader Mercuria sues Baltic Exchange in London over Hormuz VLCC benchmark

2026 October 27   12:20

shipping

Swiss trader Mercuria sues Baltic Exchange in London over Hormuz VLCC benchmark

Swiss energy and commodities trader Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. has taken Baltic Exchange Information Services Limited to London’s High Court in a bid to invalidate TD3C tanker assessments published after disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to court records in case FL-2026-000015.  

TD3C assesses a VLCC voyage carrying 270,000 tonnes of crude oil from Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia to Ningbo in China.  

Mercuria argues the benchmark should have been suspended in early March because it no longer reflected the market it was intended to measure.  “The input data did not represent accurately and reliably the market or economic reality that the benchmark is intended to measure,” Mercuria said.  

The trader filed its claim on 30 April and is seeking declaratory relief, including a finding that the Baltic should have suspended TD3C and that assessments published during the disputed period are invalid.  Mercuria is no longer seeking a recalculation based on comparable routes and is not seeking financial damages.  

The Baltic denies any breach of duty. It argues that passage through Hormuz remained possible, its broker panellists remained able to assess freight rates and market participants were consulted before TD3C was kept in publication.  Baltic lawyers have warned that retrospectively invalidating rates used in months of trading could have “highly destabilising effects” on contracts and freight derivatives linked to TD3C.  The Baltic has said its decision to continue publishing the benchmark “was not taken lightly” and considers Mercuria’s claim “without merit”.  TD3C remains in publication.

In the Baltic tanker report for the week ended 23 October, the route stood at WS1,208.13, equivalent to a round-trip time-charter equivalent of $1,287,851 per day for the standard Baltic VLCC.  TD34 Gulf of Oman-China stood at WS620 and $656,587 per day.  The expedited trial was scheduled for 15 days from 26 October.  

Mercuria was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2004 by Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi. The privately owned group operates in more than 50 countries, employs more than 1,400 people and says annual turnover exceeds $100 billion.  

Baltic Exchange Information Services Limited is an authorised benchmark administrator producing freight assessments used in physical shipping and derivatives markets.

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:10

Samsung Heavy unveils Canada-focused FLNG design

10:00

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki delivers 64,253-dwt World Royal in China

09:37

Japanese LNG bunker vessel KEYS Azalea hits 100 operations in western Japan

08:27

UAE’s Khalifa Port jumps five places to 34th after 21.6% volume surge

07:19

DP World signs pact to explore Canada’s Arctic trade corridor

06:47

US lawmakers threaten banks and ports with probes over Russian diesel imports

2026 October 26

18:04

MISC takes first DNV-classed QatarEnergy Tranche II LNG ship

17:14

Dockworkers plan strikes and protests at more than 100 ports worldwide

16:44

Chinese welding robot completes 4.36 km of welds at Wuchang Shipbuilding

16:24

Gdynia port restarts grain terminal with Polish operator GBT

16:04

Kenya seeks $1.17bn private capital for Mombasa and Lamu port concessions

15:44

Singapore shipyard Seatrium lands S$500m-plus deal to finish four Keppel rigs

15:30

Green methanol cruise corridor to Alaska leaves at least $1.45bn cost gap

15:24

Indian ports hoist storm warnings as Cyclone Arnab heads for Andhra Pradesh

15:20

Swedish ferry group Stena agrees to buy Norway’s Color Line

15:10

WinGD wins service deals for 14 LNG carriers

15:04

EU ministers open Baltic Sea quota talks on proposed 88% cod by-catch cut

14:54

Lithuanian shiprepairer Western Shipyard Group expands Klaipėda yard with $43m dock

14:42

VLCC deliveries to top 100 a year in 2028 and 2029, UK broker Hartland says

14:34

Hanwha Ocean wins ABS approval for multi-project FLNG design

14:20

China takes 81.8% of global new ship orders as output jumps 50.7%

14:03

Saudi shipowner Bahri orders three VLCCs in Saudi Arabia for $451m

13:43

Spanish towage group Boluda christens two tugs in Italy after nearly €20m investment

12:23

India’s first maritime lender targets $6.34bn in loan disbursements by 2031

11:32

Chinese yard Jiangnan names first 50,500-cbm gas carrier for Vietnamese owner ASP

11:01

Brazil seals 25-year Santana port lease

10:30

Valencia port container traffic rises 5.48% as imports jump 11.68%

10:13

South Korean shipowner Sinokor leads Hormuz crude flows with 37% share

09:32

Arrested bulker Aquacharm enters repair dock after berth collision in Vietnam

08:01

UAE contractor NMDC Energy wins three Saudi Aramco offshore jobs worth $763m

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news