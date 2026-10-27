Swiss trader Mercuria sues Baltic Exchange in London over Hormuz VLCC benchmark

Swiss energy and commodities trader Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. has taken Baltic Exchange Information Services Limited to London’s High Court in a bid to invalidate TD3C tanker assessments published after disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to court records in case FL-2026-000015.

TD3C assesses a VLCC voyage carrying 270,000 tonnes of crude oil from Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia to Ningbo in China.

Mercuria argues the benchmark should have been suspended in early March because it no longer reflected the market it was intended to measure. “The input data did not represent accurately and reliably the market or economic reality that the benchmark is intended to measure,” Mercuria said.

The trader filed its claim on 30 April and is seeking declaratory relief, including a finding that the Baltic should have suspended TD3C and that assessments published during the disputed period are invalid. Mercuria is no longer seeking a recalculation based on comparable routes and is not seeking financial damages.

The Baltic denies any breach of duty. It argues that passage through Hormuz remained possible, its broker panellists remained able to assess freight rates and market participants were consulted before TD3C was kept in publication. Baltic lawyers have warned that retrospectively invalidating rates used in months of trading could have “highly destabilising effects” on contracts and freight derivatives linked to TD3C. The Baltic has said its decision to continue publishing the benchmark “was not taken lightly” and considers Mercuria’s claim “without merit”. TD3C remains in publication.

In the Baltic tanker report for the week ended 23 October, the route stood at WS1,208.13, equivalent to a round-trip time-charter equivalent of $1,287,851 per day for the standard Baltic VLCC. TD34 Gulf of Oman-China stood at WS620 and $656,587 per day. The expedited trial was scheduled for 15 days from 26 October.

Mercuria was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2004 by Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi. The privately owned group operates in more than 50 countries, employs more than 1,400 people and says annual turnover exceeds $100 billion.

Baltic Exchange Information Services Limited is an authorised benchmark administrator producing freight assessments used in physical shipping and derivatives markets.