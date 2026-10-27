US offshore group Chouest buys Canada's Horizon Maritime to expand Arctic reach

US-based Chouest Group has acquired St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador-based Canadian marine services company Horizon Maritime from CFFI Ventures Inc. and its lender HPS Investment Partners LLC, expanding its presence across Canada's East and West coasts and the Canadian Arctic, according to Chouest Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction, announced on 26 October 2026 as part of a strategic partnership with Horizon's founders, gives Horizon access to Chouest's marine transportation, subsea, specialised engineering and advanced technology capabilities.

Horizon will retain its existing management team and leadership structure. Steve Widmeyer will remain chief executive, while Widmeyer and co-founder Sean Leet will join the board.

“Combining Chouest's global fleet expertise and technology with Horizon's local footprint across Canada's vast coastlines opens up incredible growth potential,” Dino Chouest said. The companies intend to maintain continuity for clients, current projects, crewing and other operational commitments and continue expanding Indigenous participation in Canada's marine economy. Leet said the partnership would broaden Horizon's service offering and increase its dual-use maritime capacity.

CFFI, a Nova Scotia holding company that previously controlled Horizon, obtained protection under Canada's Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act on 13 March 2026. Court materials showed CFFI held direct 100% equity interests in Horizon Maritime Services Ltd. and Norwegian company Horizon Maritime Offshore A/S, while HPS was agent and lead arranger for CFFI's secured lenders. Horizon was a non-filing affiliate in the CFFI proceedings.

Chouest Group is a privately held, family-owned maritime and industrial group active in energy services, specialised engineering, shipbuilding, subsea services and advanced technology manufacturing. Its marine operations trace their roots to a boat-rental business founded in Galliano, Louisiana, in 1960, and its offshore arm says it operates well over 200 vessels.

Horizon Maritime is a Canadian marine services company focused on harsh-environment marine and offshore operations in Canada and international markets. Horizon Maritime Services Ltd. is federally registered in Canada under corporation number 1548452-9 and business number 805162195RC0003.

CFFI Ventures Inc. is a Nova Scotia holding company whose investment portfolio included Horizon before the transaction.