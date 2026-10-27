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2026 October 27   14:40

shipbuilding

Damen orders two more batteries for CF 3850 cargo ships

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Group has ordered two additional Octopus battery systems for its Combi Freighter 3850 cargo ships, according to an EST-Floattech statement.  

The latest order will increase the number of EST-Floattech battery systems installed on CF 3850 vessels to nine. It also renews the framework agreement between EST-Floattech and Damen Cargo Vessels that followed their November 2024 cooperation agreement. 

Damen Cargo Vessels has received orders for 50 next-generation CF 3850s in five years. The standard cargo ship platform has an optimised hull form and can integrate a range of efficiency technologies.  EST-Floattech’s Octopus battery systems can be supplied with capacities ranging from 240 kWh to 1,320 kWh, depending on operator requirements.

Depending on capacity, the systems can provide peak shaving, bow-thruster support and zero-emission port calls.  Arjan de Vries, manager procurements at Damen Cargo Vessels, said: “The CF 3850 is a proven vessel with an extensive track record. To ensure the continued reliability of the model in the market, we aim to integrate similarly proven options.

With the EST-Floattech Octopus battery system, not only do we have a solution we can depend on, but we also have the modular flexibility to scale up to meet the specific requirements of our clients.”  

Jelle Meindertsma, sales manager at EST-Floattech, said: “We were very pleased to receive this latest order from Damen Cargo Vessels. We greatly value their continued trust in EST-Floattech and the strong collaboration between our two companies. Applying our solutions in a proven vessel type such as the CF 3850 provides us with a unique opportunity to benchmark our performance, resulting in continual product evolution over successive generations. I look forward to continuing this cooperation as we, together with Damen, support vessel operators in achieving their goals for the energy transition.”  

EST-Floattech is a Netherlands-based maritime battery technology company that develops battery systems and an in-house battery management system for maritime applications. It also supports customers with charging infrastructure. Its Green Orca and Octopus Series have been used in more than 300 projects, including vessels operating with its batteries for more than a decade.  

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch family-owned shipbuilding group. Damen Cargo Vessels is the group business responsible for its cargo vessel portfolio.

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