Seven Japanese companies plan four ammonia-fuelled car carriers and bunker chain

Seven Japanese companies have joined forces to build and operate four ammonia-fuelled car carriers and establish a green-ammonia supply and bunkering chain, with the vessels due in 2030, according to a joint company statement.

The project brings together shipowners NYK and K Line, energy company JERA and shipbuilders Imabari Shipbuilding, Shin Kurushima Dockyard, Kyokuyo Shipyard and Nihon Shipyard.

NYK and K Line will each take two of the car carriers, which are expected to transport finished vehicles for customers including Toyota Motor.

Shin Kurushima will lead the basic design of all four ships and build two of them. Imabari Shipbuilding and Nihon Shipyard will also participate in their design and construction.

The vessels will use dual-fuel engines capable of burning ammonia and are planned with enough fuel capacity to make trans-Pacific voyages on ammonia alone. Their designs will include systems to prevent and detect leaks and neutralise ammonia if a leak occurs. JERA will procure green ammonia and develop ship-loading facilities at an ammonia receiving terminal next to its Hekinan thermal power station in Aichi Prefecture.

The company has signed a binding heads of agreement with AM Green Ammonia for about 70,000 tonnes of green ammonia a year for five years, with an option to extend the term. Supply is planned from AM Green’s Kakinada plant in Andhra Pradesh, which is due to start operations in 2028 or 2029.

NYK and K Line also plan to establish a 50-50 fuel sales joint venture for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering, mainly at Nagoya and Mikawa.

Kyokuyo Shipyard will design and build a dedicated ammonia bunkering vessel with capacity of about 10,000 cubic metres. The vessel is also due in 2030 and will be owned and operated by NYK or a wholly owned subsidiary.

The project is intended to reduce customers’ Scope 3 emissions from finished-vehicle transport. No investment value was disclosed.