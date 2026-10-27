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2026 October 27   16:23

shipping

Danish university researcher urges seafarers to learn navigation without GPS

Shipowners should prepare crews to navigate without GPS as persistent interference undermines satellite positioning across major trading regions, according to Maritime CEO.  

Kian Bostani Nezhad, a PhD researcher at DTU Space and Centre for Security DTU, said shipping should rethink its reliance on global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).  

“GNSS interference has become a perpetual problem,” he said.  Nezhad said GNSS should increasingly supplement other navigation methods rather than serve as an inherently dependable primary source of position information.  

He also urged operators to follow advances in receiver technology, including controlled reception pattern antennas, while ensuring seafarers retain the skills needed to navigate when satellite positioning is unavailable.  

“I know it is easier said than done,” he said.  Nezhad developed SAT-JAM, a research system that uses publicly available data from the EU’s Copernicus Sentinel satellites to map GNSS interference detected in low Earth orbit over a rolling period of about 40 days.  

The system does not locate individual jammers and is not intended for navigation or safety-critical decisions.  

GPS jamming averaged 5,131 incidents per day globally in the third quarter of 2026, up 0.9% from 5,087 in the previous quarter, Windward said.  

The number of distinct vessels affected rose 11.7% to 124,235, while September averaged 5,360 incidents per day.  

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency said on 1 October that mariners should practise alternative position-fixing methods including radar, visual and celestial navigation and dead reckoning.  

A UK government assessment put the impact of a seven-day GNSS outage at £183m ($244m) for shipping, £1.31bn ($1.75bn) for port operations and £8m ($10.7m) for fishing, or about £1.5bn ($2.00bn) in total.  

ClassNK revised its Guidelines for Advanced Safety Measures on 20 October to cover ships fitted with systems capable of detecting GNSS jamming and spoofing and warning crews.  

Windward is a maritime intelligence company. ClassNK is a Japanese ship classification society.

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