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2026 October 27   16:35

shipbuilding

Spanish ferry operator Baleària floats out its first all-electric fast ferry

Spanish ferry operator Baleària has floated out its first fully electric fast ferry, España 2030, at the Armón shipyard in Gijón, Spain, according to a company statement.  

The 87-metre aluminium ro-pax catamaran was launched on 24 October and is due to enter service between Tarifa in southern Spain and Tangier Ville in Morocco from summer 2027.  Sister vessel Maroc 2030 is being built alongside it and is scheduled to join the route later in 2027.

Construction of the two ships and electrification of the ports at Tarifa and Tangier Ville represent an investment of more than €200m ($223m).  

España 2030 will have capacity for 804 passengers and 225 cars and a maximum speed of 26 knots. Four electric motors will provide a combined 16 MW of propulsion power, allowing the vessel to complete the Tarifa-Tangier crossing on battery power during normal operations.  

Four diesel-powered backup generators with a combined output of 11.2 MW will be available for contingencies.  

Charging systems at both ports will use autonomous robotic arms connected to the vessels through shore-power systems. They are designed to replenish the energy required for a crossing in about 40 minutes during one-hour port calls.  

Baleària chairman Adolfo Utor said the float-out “turns a strategic project for Baleària into a tangible reality”.  

The two catamarans are being constructed in parallel in the same dry dock. The assembled section of Maroc 2030 also became buoyant during the float-out of España 2030 but remained in position. The dock will be drained again to allow construction of the second vessel to continue.  

España 2030 will undergo interior outfitting, commissioning of auxiliary systems and sea trials before delivery.  

The project is supporting more than 300 direct jobs a day at Armón’s Gijón facilities, depending on the construction phase. España 2030 is the fifth vessel built by Armón for Baleària.  

The ferries will operate under Baleària’s 15-year contract for the Tarifa-Tangier Ville route.  

Baleària was founded in 1998 and is 100% Spanish-owned. The group carries passengers, vehicles and freight on domestic and international ferry services.

Astilleros Armón Gijón, S.A., founded in 2011, operates shipbuilding facilities in Gijón.

Incat Crowther, which designed the catamarans, provides ship design, engineering and consulting services for specialist vessels.

Topics:

Incat

electric

Baleària

ferry

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