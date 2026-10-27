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2026 October 27   17:16

shipbuilding

Cochin Shipyard launches first of eight 6,300-dwt ships for Norway’s Wilson

Indian shipbuilder Udupi Cochin Shipyard has launched Wilson Energy I, the first of eight 6,300-dwt general cargo vessels being built for Norwegian shipowner Wilson ASA, at its Malpe yard in Karnataka on 26 October, according to the Times of India.  

The vessel, yard number UY175, is 99.99 metres long and 15.85 metres wide. It is the largest ship built at the Malpe facility since Udupi Cochin Shipyard began operations there in 2021.  

Wilson chairman and Norwegian citizen Eivind Eidesvik and his daughter Anna Eidesvik carried out the launch.  Wilson Energy I is based on Dutch naval architect Conoship International’s CIP6300 design and has diesel-electric propulsion.

The design incorporates optimised hull lines and a large-diameter propeller, allows for future changes in fuel type and is prepared for wind-assisted propulsion.  

Wilson lists the vessel at 6,300 dwt on summer draught, with a single cargo hold of about 8,978 cubic metres. The ship is intended to operate under the Norwegian International Ship Register.  

The launch starts the second phase of Wilson’s newbuilding programme at the Indian yard. Udupi Cochin Shipyard completed six 3,800-dwt Wilson Eco vessels in July, taking Wilson’s combined order at the yard to 14 ships.  

Construction of the second 6,300-dwt vessel is under way. The keel for the third has been laid and steel has been cut for the fourth. Deliveries of the eight larger vessels are due to continue through 2028.  The 99-metre ship was built as a complete unit before being partially dismantled for transfer to the launching site and reassembled there.  

Bergen-based Wilson ASA is a Norwegian shipping company operating about 135 vessels ranging from 1,500 dwt to 8,500 dwt and carrying about 15m tonnes of dry cargo annually in European trades.  

Udupi Cochin Shipyard is a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard. The business was formerly Tebma Shipyards, which Cochin Shipyard acquired in 2020 before operations restarted in 2021.  

Conoship International is a Netherlands-based naval architecture and ship design company.

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Cochin Shipyard

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