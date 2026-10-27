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2026 October 27   18:06

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European industry chiefs call for three public support tools for clean hydrogen

European industry leaders are calling for three public support mechanisms to unlock investment across Europe’s clean hydrogen value chain and move projects towards final investment decisions, according to an alliance statement.  

The European Resilience Alliance for Clean Hydrogen & Derivatives has proposed double-sided hydrogen auctions with public support, contracts for difference for hydrogen midstreamers and intertemporal cost allocation for hydrogen transport infrastructure.  

The proposals are set out in the alliance’s Clean Hydrogen Value Chain Bankability Playbook, which calls on European institutions and national governments to reduce risks that private investors cannot efficiently absorb while the hydrogen market remains immature.  

Under the infrastructure proposal, early transport tariffs would be kept affordable and predictable. Long-term cost recovery would be supported through an amortisation account, a financing vehicle and a residual government or EU guarantee.  

The playbook identifies demand and revenue uncertainty, infrastructure and system uncertainty, technology and execution uncertainty, and regulatory uncertainty as the main barriers to investment.  

ERA said public support should be targeted and time-limited rather than becoming a permanent substitute for private-sector responsibility.  

Since the alliance published its first white paper in April 2026, some EU member states have advanced implementation of the Renewable Energy Directive III and additional clean hydrogen and derivatives projects have reached final investment decision. 

“Clean hydrogen is key to strengthening Europe’s energy independence, industrial competitiveness and resilience. Europe already has the projects, the technology and the ambition. The priority now is to create the conditions that will turn this potential into investment and accelerate the development of a secure and competitive clean hydrogen market,” Enagás chief executive Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri said.  

Gasgrid Finland chief executive Olli Sipilä said: “Recent investments are encouraging signs of the market starting to develop. Now we must ensure continuation of the investment pipeline by putting the toolbox in order. What we most need is regulatory continuation and political commitment to move forward to unlock investments and build European leadership. ERA stands ready to work with policymakers and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen the bankability of Europe’s clean hydrogen value chain.”  

Enagás is a Spanish energy infrastructure company certified by the European Union as an independent transmission system operator and serves as technical manager of Spain’s gas system.

Gasgrid Finland Oy is Finland’s gas transmission system operator, responsible for the national gas transmission network and the development of gas markets.

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