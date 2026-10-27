Fincantieri floats out Explora V as MSC advances six-ship luxury fleet in Italy

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has floated out Explora V and held the coin ceremony for Explora VI at its Sestri Ponente yard in Genoa, according to a company statement.

The two milestones advance MSC Group’s six-ship Explora Journeys newbuilding programme, which is due to be completed by mid-2028. Explora III was delivered at the end of July, Explora IV is due in spring 2027, Explora V towards the end of 2027 and Explora VI in time for summer 2028. MSC is investing more than €3.5bn ($3.9bn) in the six ships.

Fincantieri estimates the programme will generate more than €15bn ($16.8bn) of economic impact in Italy. Construction of each vessel requires more than 7m working hours and employs an average of 2,500 people over two to three years. Explora V and Explora VI, like the two ships preceding them, are LNG-fuelled and designed to use bio-LNG, synthetic LNG and biofuels.

All six ships have shore-power capability. Explora VI will also have fuel-cell technology, while Explora V is designed to accommodate it.

MSC Group cruise division executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago said: “Today marks a fundamental milestone in the construction of the Explora Journeys fleet, which will be fully operational with all six vessels in less than two years. Built in Italy, these ships are an important expression of our long-term commitment to the country, which equally extends to the 19 Italian destinations already visited today by Explora Journeys.”

Fincantieri chief executive Pierroberto Folgiero said the yard is integrating artificial intelligence, robotics and automation into its construction processes.

“Fincantieri’s challenge is to evolve shipbuilding into an increasingly high-tech business by integrating new technologies into an industry traditionally characterized by high labour intensity.”

Explora Journeys is MSC Group’s luxury ocean travel brand. Fincantieri’s Italian industrial network includes about 7,000 suppliers and supports more than 90,000 jobs. Liguria accounts for around 800 suppliers and more than 3,600 group employees. The Sestri Ponente yard has built 19 cruise ships since 2003 and has an orderbook extending to 2037.