Iran threatens all ships of South Korean operator Sinokor over Hormuz rules

All vessels belonging to South Korean shipping company Sinokor Merchant Marine will face “legal action” from 1 November after Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) accused the company of repeated crossing violations in the Strait of Hormuz, according to an authority statement.

The PGSA said Sinokor vessels had recorded the highest number of crossing violations in the waterway over the past three months.

“Appropriate actions” have already been taken against at least seven of the company’s vessels. The authority also warned cargo owners, other stakeholders and insurance service providers about dealing with Sinokor vessels after the 1 November deadline. It did not specify what form the threatened legal action would take.

Sinokor-linked vessels have previously appeared on the PGSA’s Non-Compliance List for ships accused of breaching its Strait of Hormuz transit rules. The list had grown to 123 vessels by 26 October.

Sinokor has previously said that some vessels associated with the dispute were not under its actual ownership but had been chartered and subsequently sub-chartered.

Sinokor Merchant Marine Co is a South Korean shipping company active in container shipping and tanker operations.