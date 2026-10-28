Fire breaks out near Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil hub after missile claim

A fire broke out near Saudi Aramco facilities at Ras Tanura on 27 October as Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed a ballistic missile strike on the nearby 550,000-barrel-per-day refinery, according to an official statement.

The blaze started in the early hours and was later contained. The extent of any damage was not immediately clear, while Saudi authorities had not confirmed that a missile hit the refinery or caused the fire.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the missile struck “with precision” and caused “massive fires” at the site.

The Saudi-led coalition said air defences intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. It did not identify their intended targets or confirm a strike on Ras Tanura.

The available information does not establish a direct link between the claimed missile strike and the fire.

Ras Tanura is a major Saudi energy and oil-export centre, with tanker-loading and storage infrastructure alongside the refinery. Nearly all Saudi oil exports move through two main ports, Ras Tanura on the Gulf and Yanbu on the Red Sea. Any impact on refining or tanker-loading operations remained unclear. Oil prices rose more than 1% on 28 October amid renewed concern over Saudi supply risks.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Aramco, is Saudi Arabia’s state-controlled integrated energy and chemicals company. Its downstream operations began in 1945 with the start-up of the Ras Tanura refinery. Aramco’s 2025 annual report lists the refinery as wholly owned by the company.