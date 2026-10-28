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2026 October 28   10:24

shipbuilding

Hanwha defence unit buys 60% of US Philly Shipyard for $237.6m

Hanwha Defense USA is taking control of Hanwha Philly Shipyard through a $237.6m acquisition of a 60% stake in the Philadelphia yard, according to a company statement.  Hanwha Systems’ wholly owned US subsidiary HS USA Holdings Corp will sell 1,368 shares in the shipyard, representing 60% of its 2,280 issued shares, to Hanwha Defense USA Shipbuilding LLC.  

The buyer is a joint venture led by Hanwha Defense USA. The transaction values the stake at $237.6m, or KRW 325.1bn ($243.1m at current exchange rates), with completion scheduled for 31 October.  

The transaction is an internal transfer of control within Hanwha rather than a fresh acquisition of the US shipyard. Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean completed their $100m acquisition of the yard in December 2024, with Hanwha Systems taking 60% and Hanwha Ocean 40%.  

The ownership change will place the yard under Hanwha Defense USA’s leadership and governance as it develops naval and commercial shipbuilding work.  “Bringing the Philly Shipyard under HDUSA will further align our government and commercial shipbuilding efforts,” Hanwha Defense USA president and chief executive Michael Coulter said.  

Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tom Anderson, president of US shipbuilding at Hanwha Defense USA, will oversee the group’s US shipbuilding operations. The transition is intended to align the yard’s operations, workforce and customer relationships for naval, federal and commercial projects.  

Hanwha Defense USA and the Philadelphia yard secured their first US Navy project in March, involving concept work for the Next Generation Logistics Ship programme. The shipyard also received work in October on new Missile Range Instrumentation Vessels for the US Missile Defense Agency.  

Hanwha Defense USA is a US subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace. Hanwha Systems is a South Korean defence and technology company and the parent of HS USA Holdings Corp.

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding company. Hanwha Philly Shipyard operates the Philadelphia shipbuilding facility acquired by Hanwha in 2024.

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