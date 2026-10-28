Coal vessel MV Fulbari sinks after tanker collision at Bangladesh port

Coal-laden cargo vessel MV Fulbari sank near Bangladesh’s Mongla port after colliding with tanker MT Jannatul Ferdous on the night of 26 October, with all nine people on board surviving, Mongla Port Authority said.

The collision occurred near Sundari Kotha in the Pashur River, close to Harbaria in the Sundarbans. MV Fulbari sank outside the port’s main navigation channel and vessel traffic was not disrupted.

“The Pasur channel is completely safe. Vessel movement through the channel is continuing as normal,” said Commodore Md Shafiqul Islam Sarker, Mongla Port Authority’s member for harbour and marine.

The port authority instructed the vessel’s owner to arrange its recovery. MV Fulbari had loaded coal from the 61,078-dwt Ultramax bulk carrier YASA JUPITER, which was anchored at Hiron Point.

The precise cargo quantity remains unconfirmed. Figures in the available material range from 1,200 tonnes to about 1,250 tonnes, with no primary cargo document establishing either amount.

MV Fulbari helmsman Md Sakib Kazi said MT Jannatul Ferdous lost control before the collision, causing damage and water ingress. Md Nayan Sheikh, a crew member of the tanker, said an anchor problem caused MT Jannatul Ferdous to move into the main channel and that warning signals were given before impact.

Sujon Molla was identified as master of MV Fulbari and Prashanta Chandra Shil as its driver. Rescue vessel MV Rania-13 later brought the nine people from MV Fulbari and Sheikh from MT Jannatul Ferdous to Mongla.

The sinking prompted an environmental assessment in the Sundarbans area. Dipan Chandra Das, assistant conservator of forests in the Chandpai Range of the Sundarbans East Forest Division, said a team had been sent to establish whether coal was spreading from the wreck.