Oman's state logistics group prices 5% Asyad Shipping sale at $132m

Oman’s state-owned logistics group Asyad Group has priced the sale of a 5% stake in Asyad Shipping to institutional investors at 195 baisa per share, raising gross proceeds of about OMR 50.8m ($132.1m), according to a company disclosure on the Muscat Stock Exchange.

The institutional tranche comprises about 260.4m existing shares held by Asyad Group. Asyad Shipping will receive no proceeds from the sale.

The bookbuild was well oversubscribed, with demand from institutional investors in Oman and international markets. Completion of the transaction will increase Asyad Shipping’s free float to 25% of its issued share capital. Settlement and listing of the institutional shares are expected on 4 November. Asyad Group’s remaining holding will be subject to a 180-day lock-up from settlement.

The group is also offering up to 65,109,304 existing shares to retail investors, equal to 1.25% of Asyad Shipping’s issued capital. The retail tranche is priced at the same 195 baisa per share and runs from 28 October to 2 November 2026.

The follow-on sale comes after Asyad Shipping’s March 2025 initial public offering, when Asyad Group sold 20%, or 1,041,748,856 shares, at 123 baisa each. The IPO raised about OMR 128.1m ($333.2m) for Asyad Group and valued Asyad Shipping at about OMR 641m ($1.67bn) at listing.

Asyad Shipping reported revenue of OMR 277.4m ($721.5m), EBITDA of OMR 183.1m ($476.2m) and net profit of OMR 67.7m ($176.1m) for the first nine months of 2026.

Asyad Shipping is an Omani maritime transport company operating more than 90 vessels with about 13m dwt of capacity across gas, crude oil, product tanker, dry bulk and liner shipping, serving customers in more than 60 countries. Asyad Group is wholly owned by the Oman Investment Authority, Oman’s sovereign wealth fund.