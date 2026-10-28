US residential cruise operator halts Odyssey in Cambodia, orders residents ashore

US residential cruise operator Villa Vie Residences has halted Odyssey in Cambodia and ordered residents ashore after surging fuel costs made continued operations financially unsustainable, according to a company statement.

Monthly fuel expenditure on an equivalent per-cabin basis climbed from a historical average of about $1,800 to an estimated $6,000-$8,000 in parts of Asia.

Villa Vie slowed the itinerary and extended port stays to cut consumption, but the measures failed to offset higher fuel costs and operating losses. “Our focus now is on supporting residents, crew, and employees while we work toward restructuring and recapitalization over the next 60 days,” the company said. “That work is ongoing, and no outcome is assured.”

No financing or transaction had been finalised as of October 27. An internal message from chief executive Kathy Villalba on October 26 said Villa Vie had been “unable to secure the fuel necessary to continue operations”.

Odyssey was to enter temporary lay-up, with crew remaining aboard to maintain the ship and essential systems. Residents were instructed to disembark by 2 pm that day. Villa Vie later said it was helping residents arrange temporary accommodation.

The Bahamas-flagged, 24,344-gt Odyssey arrived at Sihanoukville, Cambodia, from Thailand at 3.50 pm on October 23. It was carrying 203 passengers of 15 nationalities, including 159 US nationals, and 156 crew members of 16 nationalities. The 195.82-metre ship had been scheduled to leave Sihanoukville at 10 pm on October 28 for Vietnam.

Villa Vie Residences is a Florida-based company focused on long-term residential cruising. Odyssey has capacity for 650 residents and left Belfast on October 3, 2024, to begin a continuous global itinerary. Villa Vie has also announced a second residential vessel, Legacy, with entry into service planned for early 2029. The company previously said more than 85% of residences on Odyssey had been sold. The October 27 statement did not set a date for Odyssey to resume operations.