  1. Home
  2. News
  3. South Korean liner KMTC orders six boxships in first China shipyard deal

2026 October 28   11:01

shipbuilding

South Korean liner KMTC orders six boxships in first China shipyard deal

South Korean liner Korea Marine Transport Co (KMTC) has ordered six 3,100 TEU containerships from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in its first newbuilding deal with a Chinese yard, according to a company statement.  

KMTC signed the contract with Huangpu Wenchong and China Shipbuilding Trading Co (CSTC) in Guangzhou on 26 October. It is also the carrier’s first newbuilding order with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).  

The six vessels have combined nominal capacity of 18,600 TEU and will use Huangpu Wenchong’s Honghu 3,100 TEU design, which was further optimised for KMTC’s operating requirements.  

The design has an overall length of 199.99 metres, a beam of 35.2 metres, a design speed of 18.5 knots and a range of 15,000 nautical miles. It meets IMO Tier III nitrogen oxide emission requirements.  

The contract price and delivery schedule were not disclosed.  KMTC has historically placed most of its newbuilding business with South Korean shipyards and is primarily focused on intra-Asian container trades.  

Huangpu Wenchong has previously secured business from South Korean owners including Sinokor Merchant Marine, HMM, CK Line, Namsung Shipping and Namsung subsidiary Dongyoung Shipping.

Thailand’s Regional Container Lines signed for four vessels of the same 3,100 TEU design in September.  

KMTC was established in South Korea in 1954. The Seoul-headquartered company operates liner services across Asian markets and has expanded its network to the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Shin Yong Hwa has served as president since 2016.  

Huangpu Wenchong is the shipbuilder in the transaction, CSTC is the contracting trading company and CSSC is the parent shipbuilding group named in the deal.

Topics:

CSSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:42

India’s diesel export earnings jump 58% despite 19% fall in volumes

13:01

NYK keeps net-zero plan as low-carbon transition slows

12:31

US Coast Guard tightens entry rules for ships calling at Somali ports

12:13

Chilean shipbuilder ASENAV completes Americas’ first hybrid-electric polar cruise ship

12:11

Valencia port launches €18.7m tender to double power capacity

11:48

Saipem wins $121m drilling contracts off Cyprus and Ghana

10:57

US residential cruise operator halts Odyssey in Cambodia, orders residents ashore

10:45

Oman's state logistics group prices 5% Asyad Shipping sale at $132m

10:35

Coal vessel MV Fulbari sinks after tanker collision at Bangladesh port

10:24

Hanwha defence unit buys 60% of US Philly Shipyard for $237.6m

10:19

Fire breaks out near Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil hub after missile claim

2026 October 27

18:12

Iran threatens all ships of South Korean operator Sinokor over Hormuz rules

18:06

European industry chiefs call for three public support tools for clean hydrogen

17:39

Fincantieri floats out Explora V as MSC advances six-ship luxury fleet in Italy

17:16

Cochin Shipyard launches first of eight 6,300-dwt ships for Norway’s Wilson

16:35

Spanish ferry operator Baleària floats out its first all-electric fast ferry

16:23

Danish university researcher urges seafarers to learn navigation without GPS

15:59

Seven Japanese companies plan four ammonia-fuelled car carriers and bunker chain

14:40

Damen orders two more batteries for CF 3850 cargo ships

13:30

US offshore group Chouest buys Canada's Horizon Maritime to expand Arctic reach

12:20

Swiss trader Mercuria sues Baltic Exchange in London over Hormuz VLCC benchmark

11:10

Samsung Heavy unveils Canada-focused FLNG design

10:00

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki delivers 64,253-dwt World Royal in China

09:37

Japanese LNG bunker vessel KEYS Azalea hits 100 operations in western Japan

08:27

UAE’s Khalifa Port jumps five places to 34th after 21.6% volume surge

07:19

DP World signs pact to explore Canada’s Arctic trade corridor

06:47

US lawmakers threaten banks and ports with probes over Russian diesel imports

2026 October 26

18:04

MISC takes first DNV-classed QatarEnergy Tranche II LNG ship

17:14

Dockworkers plan strikes and protests at more than 100 ports worldwide

16:44

Chinese welding robot completes 4.36 km of welds at Wuchang Shipbuilding

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news