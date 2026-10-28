South Korean liner KMTC orders six boxships in first China shipyard deal

South Korean liner Korea Marine Transport Co (KMTC) has ordered six 3,100 TEU containerships from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in its first newbuilding deal with a Chinese yard, according to a company statement.

KMTC signed the contract with Huangpu Wenchong and China Shipbuilding Trading Co (CSTC) in Guangzhou on 26 October. It is also the carrier’s first newbuilding order with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The six vessels have combined nominal capacity of 18,600 TEU and will use Huangpu Wenchong’s Honghu 3,100 TEU design, which was further optimised for KMTC’s operating requirements.

The design has an overall length of 199.99 metres, a beam of 35.2 metres, a design speed of 18.5 knots and a range of 15,000 nautical miles. It meets IMO Tier III nitrogen oxide emission requirements.

The contract price and delivery schedule were not disclosed. KMTC has historically placed most of its newbuilding business with South Korean shipyards and is primarily focused on intra-Asian container trades.

Huangpu Wenchong has previously secured business from South Korean owners including Sinokor Merchant Marine, HMM, CK Line, Namsung Shipping and Namsung subsidiary Dongyoung Shipping.

Thailand’s Regional Container Lines signed for four vessels of the same 3,100 TEU design in September.

KMTC was established in South Korea in 1954. The Seoul-headquartered company operates liner services across Asian markets and has expanded its network to the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Shin Yong Hwa has served as president since 2016.

Huangpu Wenchong is the shipbuilder in the transaction, CSTC is the contracting trading company and CSSC is the parent shipbuilding group named in the deal.