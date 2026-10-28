Saipem wins $121m drilling contracts off Cyprus and Ghana

Italian offshore contractor Saipem has secured two drilling contracts worth about $121m for work off Cyprus and Ghana, according to a company statement.

The awards add employment for two of Saipem’s drilling units and strengthen fleet utilisation visibility for 2026 and 2027.

Eni Cyprus Limited awarded the first contract for drilling in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus using the drillship Saipem 10000. Operations are expected to begin between November 2026 and January 2027.

Eni Ghana Exploration & Production Limited awarded the second contract for drilling offshore Ghana using the semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 9. No start date was disclosed for the Ghana campaign.

Saipem is an Italian engineering and contracting group serving the energy and infrastructure sectors. Its activities are organised across Asset Based Services, Drilling and Sonsub, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind and Sustainable Infrastructures. The company has five fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 17 owned construction vessels and seven drilling rigs, six of which it owns. It operates in more than 50 countries and employs about 30,000 people representing 125 nationalities.

Eni Cyprus Limited is an Eni subsidiary established for the group’s upstream activities in Cyprus. Eni Ghana Exploration & Production Limited is an Eni subsidiary carrying out upstream exploration and production activities in Ghana.