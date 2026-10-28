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2026 October 28   12:11

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Valencia port launches €18.7m tender to double power capacity

A tender has been launched for an €18.7m ($20.9m) electrical substation that will double electricity supply capacity at Spain’s Port of Valencia, according to an official Valenciaport statement.  The project, authorised by Spain’s Council of Ministers, is expected to take 20 months to complete. The investment is supported by the European Commission through the Connecting Europe Facility.  

The new ST2 substation will have an installed capacity of 90 MW. Shared available capacity with the existing ST1 substation will range from 40 MW to 90 MW, depending on the supply connection used.  

The additional capacity is intended to meet rising electricity demand from cargo terminals, logistics infrastructure, companies and concession holders as the port expands electrification.  It will also support new onshore power supply systems, allowing ships at berth to connect to the shore-side grid and switch off auxiliary engines, reducing associated emissions and noise.  

ST2 will connect the port authority’s network in the northern part of the port with the high-voltage distribution grid. The two independently operated substations will have separate incoming connections, allowing power to be supplied from the second facility during grid incidents, maintenance or periods of exceptional demand without interrupting terminal operations.  

The arrangement is intended to maintain electricity supplies for critical port operations, including cranes and refrigerated containers.  The new facility will use GIS technology, with high-voltage equipment housed in a sealed enclosure intended to reduce the risk of polluting-fluid leaks into the soil or sea.  

Valenciaport comprises the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia and is administered by the Port Authority of Valencia, a public-law entity within Spain’s state port system.

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