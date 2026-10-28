NYK keeps net-zero plan as low-carbon transition slows

Japanese shipping group NYK has kept its net-zero strategy in place despite acknowledging that the transition to a low-carbon society has progressed more slowly than initially expected, according to a company statement.

The assessment is contained in Progress Report 2026, released on 28 October and setting out progress under the NYK Group Decarbonization Story launched in November 2023. NYK said climate change impacts are becoming increasingly evident and expects demand for climate action and decarbonisation-related regulation to rise again. The group said it is strengthening its readiness to meet future demand for low-GHG transport and turn emissions reductions into competitiveness.

Its long-term strategy combines improvements in asset and operational efficiency, a shift to fuels with lower GHG-emission intensity and the removal of residual emissions.

The report details FY2025 progress on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reductions, including asset and operational efficiency measures, fuel flexibility, alternative and low-GHG fuels and preparations for next-generation fuels. It also covers progress in ammonia-fuelled vessel deployment, Scope 3 emissions management across the value chain and carbon dioxide removal. NYK additionally addresses support for scaling up bioenergy with carbon capture and storage through fuel procurement.

A second section focuses on using decarbonisation to support sustainable growth, including product carbon footprint initiatives, value creation from low-GHG transport, regulatory value and advocacy for effective and fair decarbonisation rules.

The report also includes emissions-reduction measures at automotive terminal operations run by International Car Operators N.V. A Japanese-language version will be released later.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, known as NYK Line, is a Japanese transportation group founded in 1885 and headquartered in Tokyo. Its businesses span liner shipping, logistics, automotive transportation, dry bulk shipping, energy transportation and related services.

International Car Operators N.V. is a Belgium-based NYK Group company operating automotive terminals in Zeebrugge and Antwerp. Its activities include vehicle handling, storage, pre-delivery inspection and accessory installation.