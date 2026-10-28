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2026 October 28   13:42

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India’s diesel export earnings jump 58% despite 19% fall in volumes

India’s diesel export earnings jumped 58% in rupee terms to INR 1.2tn ($12.60bn) in April-September even as export volumes fell 19%, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.  

Total petroleum product export earnings climbed nearly 50% year on year to INR 2.59tn ($27.20bn). Dollar-denominated earnings increased almost 40%, while overall export volumes declined 16%.  

Diesel export earnings rose 48% in dollar terms as average regional benchmark prices increased 83% over the six months to about $151 per barrel.  

Petrol export earnings increased 21% in rupee terms to around INR 580bn ($6.09bn) and 13% in dollar terms despite a 24% drop in volumes. Regional petrol benchmark prices rose 54% to about $120 per barrel.  

Diesel and petrol generated nearly 70% of India’s petroleum product export earnings in rupee terms. Diesel accounted for 42% of export volumes and petrol for 23%.  

Domestic diesel consumption rose 5% and petrol demand increased 7% during the period, while production fell 0.3% and 0.8%, respectively.  

Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in New Delhi in September that India would continue to honour export contracts. “We honor our commitments,” Puri said.  

India had about 5.36m barrels per day of refining capacity at the time. The government expects capacity to reach around 5.8m bpd over the following year and is targeting 6.4m bpd by 2032.  

Reliance Industries is an Indian diversified group with refining and petrochemicals operations. Its Jamnagar refining complex in Gujarat has about 1.4m bpd of crude-processing capacity and can switch production between domestic and export markets.  

Nayara Energy is an Indian refining and fuel-marketing company operating the 20m-tonne-per-year Vadinar refinery in Gujarat.

Rosneft Singapore, part of Russian oil producer Rosneft, holds 49.13% of Nayara. 

Topics:

oil and gas sector

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