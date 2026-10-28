  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Marine fuel coalition SEA-LNG signs four-year methane pact for IMO work

2026 October 28   14:23

alternative fuels

Marine fuel coalition SEA-LNG signs four-year methane pact for IMO work

Marine fuel coalition SEA-LNG has signed a four-year agreement with the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative to bring specialist methane measurement and abatement expertise into its work at the International Maritime Organization, according to a company statement.  

The memorandum of understanding makes MAMII a technical knowledge partner and allows its specialists to join SEA-LNG’s delegation for IMO working groups, correspondence groups and side events.  

The partnership covers methane emissions, measurement methodologies and technologies designed to reduce methane releases from LNG-fuelled ships.  

“Their expertise will strengthen our technical engagement at the IMO and support our commitment to evidence-based policy discussions,” SEA-LNG chief operating officer Steve Esau said.  The agreement formalises an existing relationship between the organisations.

MAMII chair Panos Mitrou, who is also Lloyd’s Register senior vice president for shipping strategy, has previously served as a board director and adviser to SEA-LNG.  MAMII’s recent work includes studies of exhaust after-treatment using plasma-catalytic systems and methane-oxidation catalysts.  

The deal follows the IMO Council’s decision in July 2026 to grant SEA-LNG consultative status, allowing the organisation to participate directly in IMO work as a non-governmental organisation.  

Methane slip — unburned methane released from LNG-fuelled engines — is a technical and environmental issue for LNG as a marine fuel. MAMII focuses on technologies for measuring and reducing those emissions.  

SEA-LNG was founded in 2016 as a multi-sector industry coalition spanning the marine methane value chain and had 37 members in July 2026.  

MAMII was launched in September 2022 and is led by Safetytech Accelerator. Its participants include ship operators, fuel suppliers, engine manufacturers, technology companies and research organisations.  

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime classification and professional services organisation. Safetytech Accelerator develops and supports technology programmes aimed at addressing safety and sustainability challenges.

Topics:

IMO

SEA-LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Singapore yard Seatrium and Turkish Karpowership plan floating power venture

17:51

US awards $498m to 35 port projects across 19 states

17:41

Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders four 9,900-CEU car carriers in China

17:31

Japanese contractor Toyo wins $166m deal for Cambodia's second new container terminal

17:20

MOL puts Japan’s first rigid-sail LNG coal carrier into service

17:16

Global containership orderbook tops 15m TEU and heads for 16m by year-end

17:06

India approves $1.05bn scheme to lift container capacity tenfold

16:51

US sanctions agency opens licensing route for blocked vessel purchases

16:48

South Korea commits $346m to fully autonomous ships by 2032

16:39

Wärtsilä sets 14% margin target after order surge

16:05

UK maritime tech firm Orca AI launches berthing system with Samsung Heavy Industries

15:36

Chinese miner Zijin orders two 3,000-dwt bulkers for Lake Tanganyika

15:14

Shipping groups launch common frameworks for digital vessel emissions reporting

14:48

250 watchmen authorise strike at busiest US container port complex

13:42

India’s diesel export earnings jump 58% despite 19% fall in volumes

13:01

NYK keeps net-zero plan as low-carbon transition slows

12:31

US Coast Guard tightens entry rules for ships calling at Somali ports

12:13

Chilean shipbuilder ASENAV completes Americas’ first hybrid-electric polar cruise ship

12:11

Valencia port launches €18.7m tender to double power capacity

11:48

Saipem wins $121m drilling contracts off Cyprus and Ghana

11:01

South Korean liner KMTC orders six boxships in first China shipyard deal

10:57

US residential cruise operator halts Odyssey in Cambodia, orders residents ashore

10:45

Oman's state logistics group prices 5% Asyad Shipping sale at $132m

10:35

Coal vessel MV Fulbari sinks after tanker collision at Bangladesh port

10:24

Hanwha defence unit buys 60% of US Philly Shipyard for $237.6m

10:19

Fire breaks out near Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil hub after missile claim

2026 October 27

18:12

Iran threatens all ships of South Korean operator Sinokor over Hormuz rules

18:06

European industry chiefs call for three public support tools for clean hydrogen

17:39

Fincantieri floats out Explora V as MSC advances six-ship luxury fleet in Italy

17:16

Cochin Shipyard launches first of eight 6,300-dwt ships for Norway’s Wilson

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news