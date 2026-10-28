Marine fuel coalition SEA-LNG signs four-year methane pact for IMO work

Marine fuel coalition SEA-LNG has signed a four-year agreement with the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative to bring specialist methane measurement and abatement expertise into its work at the International Maritime Organization, according to a company statement.

The memorandum of understanding makes MAMII a technical knowledge partner and allows its specialists to join SEA-LNG’s delegation for IMO working groups, correspondence groups and side events.

The partnership covers methane emissions, measurement methodologies and technologies designed to reduce methane releases from LNG-fuelled ships.

“Their expertise will strengthen our technical engagement at the IMO and support our commitment to evidence-based policy discussions,” SEA-LNG chief operating officer Steve Esau said. The agreement formalises an existing relationship between the organisations.

MAMII chair Panos Mitrou, who is also Lloyd’s Register senior vice president for shipping strategy, has previously served as a board director and adviser to SEA-LNG. MAMII’s recent work includes studies of exhaust after-treatment using plasma-catalytic systems and methane-oxidation catalysts.

The deal follows the IMO Council’s decision in July 2026 to grant SEA-LNG consultative status, allowing the organisation to participate directly in IMO work as a non-governmental organisation.

Methane slip — unburned methane released from LNG-fuelled engines — is a technical and environmental issue for LNG as a marine fuel. MAMII focuses on technologies for measuring and reducing those emissions.

SEA-LNG was founded in 2016 as a multi-sector industry coalition spanning the marine methane value chain and had 37 members in July 2026.

MAMII was launched in September 2022 and is led by Safetytech Accelerator. Its participants include ship operators, fuel suppliers, engine manufacturers, technology companies and research organisations.

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime classification and professional services organisation. Safetytech Accelerator develops and supports technology programmes aimed at addressing safety and sustainability challenges.