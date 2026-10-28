250 watchmen authorise strike at busiest US container port complex

About 250 unionised watchmen have authorised strike action that could disrupt cargo operations at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach from 5 p.m. Pacific time on 1 November, according to the Pacific Maritime Association.

The ILWU Local 26 members account for about 2% of the union workforce at the two ports but work at facilities handling roughly 85% of Long Beach cargo and 33% of Los Angeles cargo.

Other ILWU members are not expected to cross Local 26 picket lines, potentially halting vessel, yard and gate operations. Six of the port complex's 13 container terminals employ Local 26 watchmen.

An October 23 notice from Local 26 president Luisa Gratz identified eight affected locations: APM Terminals, Long Beach Container Terminal, Total Terminals International, SSA C-60, SSA A-90, SSA LB 206, Pacific Container Terminal and OH 55.

The previous Watchmen's Agreement expired on 1 July 2025. Negotiations have continued for more than a year with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service involved. Gratz said “nothing of value has resulted” from bargaining despite the union agreeing to federal mediation.

Significant differences remain between the sides and none of the employers' proposals have been resolved. The PMA offer includes wage increases and pension improvements, while the association said it “remains committed to reaching a fair agreement” with Local 26.

The PMA puts average full-time watchmen earnings at more than $170,000 a year, in addition to employer-paid healthcare and pension benefits. Local 26 did not set out its outstanding economic demands in the October 23 notice.

The labour dispute comes after record September cargo volumes at both ports. Los Angeles handled 1,042,652 TEU, its busiest month in its 118-year history, while Long Beach handled a record 997,177 TEU. Combined throughput reached 2.04m TEU, with loaded imports totalling 1,055,086 TEU, up 24.4% year on year. The Local 26 dispute is separate from the six-year coastwide ILWU agreement approved in 2023 and running until 1 July 2028.

The Pacific Maritime Association is an employer association representing shipping lines and marine terminal operators on the US West Coast. Its principal coastwide agreement covers nearly 17,000 registered longshore, clerk and foreman workers at 29 ports.

Local 26 is an ILWU local whose watchmen operate under a separate labour agreement. The previous contract covered July 2019 to July 2025 and was ratified in September 2022.