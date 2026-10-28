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2026 October 28   15:14

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Shipping groups launch common frameworks for digital vessel emissions reporting

A maritime industry working group has launched two voluntary frameworks to standardise the digital exchange of vessel operational and greenhouse-gas emissions data, according to a BIMCO statement.  

Version 1.0 of the Operational Vessel Data (OVD) framework and the Vessel Emissions Reporting (VER) framework were released on 27 October. They create no new reporting obligations but are designed to reduce duplicate data entry and enable information to move more consistently between ships, shipping companies, software providers, verification bodies and other authorised users.  

OVD sets a common structure for operational and fuel-consumption data, including data elements, names, units and formats. It does not prescribe how data is collected onboard, which software is used or where information is stored.  

VER provides standardised formats for emissions reporting. It can be used for charter-party performance reporting, emissions trading scheme cost allocation, FuelEU pooling and other commercial arrangements, and can carry the verification status of emissions data.  

“The maritime industry does not need more ways of exchanging the same information,” said Jeppe Skovbakke Juhl, BIMCO chief naval architect for regulatory affairs and chair of the working group.  

Norwegian classification organisation DNV initially developed OVD, while Japanese classification society ClassNK prepared the original VER draft. Both were subsequently developed through the Tripartite Joint Industry Working Group, established at the 2024 Tripartite meeting.  

A consultation held from 1 July to 15 September 2026 attracted feedback from more than 20 organisations. The group will now collect experience from implementation and consider changes to definitions, guidance, tools and data structures. It will also examine options for transferring OVD and VER to an independent governance structure. An update is due at the Tripartite meeting in Tokyo on 28 October.  

The initiative involves BIMCO, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO, the IACS Safe Digital Transformation Panel, ClassNK, DNV, Bureau Veritas, RINA, Lloyd’s Register, ABS, Korean Register and the Royal Institution of Naval Architects. 

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