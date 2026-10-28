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2026 October 28   15:36

shipbuilding

Chinese miner Zijin orders two 3,000-dwt bulkers for Lake Tanganyika

Chinese mining group Zijin Mining has ordered two 3,000-dwt bulk carriers from Chinese shipyard Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding for mineral transport on Lake Tanganyika, according to a statement from Shandong Ronghui Group.  

The order follows four 2,000-dwt bulkers built by Xinneng for the same operation. Each of the new vessels will have 50% more deadweight capacity than the earlier ships, giving the pair a combined 6,000 dwt.  The contract value and delivery schedule have not been disclosed.  

All four earlier vessels have been delivered and entered service carrying mineral cargoes across Lake Tanganyika. They reached their water-entry milestones 9, 54, 83 and 91 days ahead of their respective contractual dates.  

The first vessel, Jinhang 1, was launched in Tanzania on 21 November 2025. The 2,000-dwt bulker is 70.08 metres long and 15 metres wide, with a range of 1,000 nautical miles.  Its sections were transported from Shandong to Africa in six batches for local assembly.

China Classification Society and the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation inspected and approved key stages of construction.  

The lake service forms part of Zijin’s eastern logistics corridor for its mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo.  Cargoes move by road to Kalemie, cross Lake Tanganyika to Kigoma in Tanzania and then continue overland to Dar es Salaam for access to international shipping routes.  

Zijin signed agreements with the Tanzanian government in August 2025 covering concessions at Kigoma Port and Malindi Wharf at the Port of Dar es Salaam.  

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd is a Chinese multinational mining company focused on the exploration and development of metal mineral resources.  

Shandong Xinneng Shipbuilding Co Ltd is a limited liability shipbuilder based in Jining, Shandong province, with registered activities including shipbuilding, ship repair and ship design. 

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