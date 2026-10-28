Wärtsilä sets 14% margin target after order surge

Finnish marine technology group Wärtsilä has set a 14% medium-term operating margin target for its Marine business as nine-month orders jumped 26% to €7.30bn ($8.13bn), according to a company statement.

Its order book rose 22% to €9.88bn ($11.00bn) at the end of September. Net sales increased 2% to €4.50bn ($5.01bn), while comparable operating profit climbed 12% to €623m ($693m), lifting the comparable margin to 13.9% from 12.6%.

Marine and Energy combined order intake rose 40% to €7.18bn ($7.99bn), while sales increased 9% to €4.24bn ($4.72bn).

Third-quarter orders increased 33% to €2.37bn ($2.64bn). Quarterly sales rose 7% to €1.49bn ($1.66bn) and comparable operating profit increased 19% to €212m ($236m).

Wärtsilä is targeting mid-single-digit annual organic net sales growth for Marine alongside the 14% operating margin. Energy has been given a high-teens growth target and an 18% operating margin.

At group level, the targets are low-double-digit annual organic net sales growth, a 16% operating margin, conversion of more than 90% of net profit into free cash flow and a dividend of at least 50% of earnings per share.

The previous targets for Marine and Energy combined were 5% annual organic growth and a 14% operating margin.

From 2027, Wärtsilä will replace demand-environment guidance with separate 12-month sales guidance for Marine and Energy. For the fourth quarter of 2026 through the third quarter of 2027, it expects demand in both businesses to remain similar to the previous 12 months.

“We continue to see strong momentum in balancing and data centres for the years to come,” chief executive Håkan Agnevall said.

Wärtsilä is a Finnish corporation supplying technologies and lifecycle services to the marine and energy markets. It employs about 17,900 people at 199 locations in 78 countries.