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2026 October 28   16:48

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South Korea commits $346m to fully autonomous ships by 2032

South Korea will invest KRW 464bn ($346.1m) through 2032 to develop technology for fully unmanned autonomous ships, according to a Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries statement.  

The programme is a central part of a maritime artificial intelligence strategy unveiled on 28 October and will be carried out with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.  

The two ministries aim to develop Level 4 autonomous ship technology and test its safety and reliability in South Korean and overseas waters. South Korea is targeting the technology milestone by 2032 and aims to rank first globally in orders for fully autonomous ships by 2035.  

The AI Fully Autonomous Ship Technology Development Project was already under way before the broader strategy was unveiled. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources put its cost at about KRW 460bn ($343.1m) on 12 October and said development work had started in July 2026.  

The project covers unmanned navigation, automated machinery systems, vessel operation technology, verification and certification, and demonstration work.  

It follows a KRW 160.3bn ($119.6m) autonomous ship development programme carried out between 2020 and 2025 that produced Level 3 technology.  

The wider maritime AI strategy contains five strategies and 15 core projects covering shipping and maritime affairs, ports and logistics, fisheries and ocean management. It also targets a 30% increase in port productivity by 2035 through physical AI.  

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Hwang Jongwoo said the government intends to use AI to improve productivity and competitiveness across the maritime and fisheries sectors and extend the technology into maritime safety and environmental management.  

The autonomous ship programme is also part of South Korea’s first Basic Plan for the Development and Commercialisation of Autonomous Ships for 2026 to 2035, covering core technology development, expanded sea trials, safe-operation infrastructure, workforce development and international standards.

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