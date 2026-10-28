India approves $1.05bn scheme to lift container capacity tenfold

India has approved a ₹100bn ($1.05bn) manufacturing support scheme aimed at increasing domestic shipping container capacity from about 70,000 TEU to 750,000 TEU a year, according to a Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways statement.

The Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme will run from fiscal 2027-28 to 2039-40, with three years allowed for setting up production facilities followed by 10 years of production support.

The largest share of the funding, ₹88.91bn ($934m), will go towards operating expenditure assistance. Eligible manufacturers will receive ₹49,500 ($520) for a standard 20-foot container, ₹86,625 ($911) for a 40-foot container and ₹37,125 to ₹74,250 ($390 to $781) for specialised 20-foot units.

Manufacturers will initially be required to achieve at least 70% domestic content, rising to 90% from fiscal 2032-33.

A further ₹8.59bn ($90.3m) has been allocated to interest subsidies covering three percentage points a year on eligible term loans.

Greenfield plants must have annual capacity of at least 100,000 TEU, while brownfield projects must add at least 25,000 TEU. Facilities must be commissioned within three years of receiving in-principle approval and comply with international container standards.

The programme also provides ₹1.5bn ($15.8m) for testing and certification infrastructure and ₹1bn ($10.5m) for administration, monitoring and capacity building. Major port authorities may lease land to container manufacturers at 25% of the notified rate.

The government expects the scheme to create about 3,000 direct jobs and more than 50,000 indirect jobs and generate about ₹750bn ($7.88bn) of economic output by fiscal 2039-40. “Containers are the backbone of our trade,” Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The programme was first announced in India’s February 2026 Union Budget, which proposed ₹100bn ($1.05bn) for container manufacturing over five years. Domestic container production previously peaked at about 24,000 TEU in fiscal 2024.

India projects container traffic to rise from about 24m TEU in 2024 to 175m TEU by 2047, with additional demand expected from the planned Bharat Container Shipping Line and the Vadhavan and Galathea Bay port projects.