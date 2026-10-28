  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Global containership orderbook tops 15m TEU and heads for 16m by year-end

2026 October 28   17:16

shipbuilding

Global containership orderbook tops 15m TEU and heads for 16m by year-end

The global containership orderbook has reached 15.12m TEU, equivalent to 43.9% of the trading fleet, and could approach 16m TEU before the end of 2026 as another wave of megamax projects moves towards confirmation, according to Alphaliner.  

Around 40 additional large containerships are linked to projects involving Maersk, Yang Ming, CMA CGM and Mediterranean Shipping Co. The deals remain at different stages, with some still awaiting final confirmation.  

Maersk is in talks for an initial 12 LNG dual-fuel ships of about 24,000 TEU, with options for another 12. At about $240m per vessel, the first series would represent investment of roughly $2.88bn. No final order, shipyard allocation or delivery programme has been announced.  

Hengli Heavy Industry has construction agreements covering 52 ultra-large LNG dual-fuel containerships comprising 20 vessels of 19,000 TEU, 12 of 22,000 TEU and 20 of 24,000 TEU. Their combined nominal capacity is 1.124m TEU. Customers, contract values and delivery schedules were not disclosed.  

HMM has ordered eight 13,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel ships under a KRW1.9196tn ($1.43bn) contract with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. Two will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan and six by HD Hyundai Samho in Yeongam, with deliveries running through 2029.  

About 4.40m TEU of containership capacity has been ordered so far in 2026. LNG dual-fuel vessels account for about 2.33m TEU, conventionally powered ships for about 2.05m TEU and methanol dual-fuel tonnage for roughly 20,000 TEU.  

LNG dual-fuel ships represent about 56% of the total orderbook, methanol dual-fuel vessels around 12% and conventionally powered ships slightly less than 32%.  

Commercially idle capacity stands at about 287,000 TEU, or 0.8% of the global cellular fleet. Deliveries are projected at about 3.43m TEU in 2027, 5.98m TEU in 2028 and 4.35m TEU in 2029.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Singapore yard Seatrium and Turkish Karpowership plan floating power venture

17:51

US awards $498m to 35 port projects across 19 states

17:41

Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders four 9,900-CEU car carriers in China

17:31

Japanese contractor Toyo wins $166m deal for Cambodia's second new container terminal

17:20

MOL puts Japan’s first rigid-sail LNG coal carrier into service

17:06

India approves $1.05bn scheme to lift container capacity tenfold

16:51

US sanctions agency opens licensing route for blocked vessel purchases

16:48

South Korea commits $346m to fully autonomous ships by 2032

16:39

Wärtsilä sets 14% margin target after order surge

16:05

UK maritime tech firm Orca AI launches berthing system with Samsung Heavy Industries

15:36

Chinese miner Zijin orders two 3,000-dwt bulkers for Lake Tanganyika

15:14

Shipping groups launch common frameworks for digital vessel emissions reporting

14:48

250 watchmen authorise strike at busiest US container port complex

14:23

Marine fuel coalition SEA-LNG signs four-year methane pact for IMO work

13:42

India’s diesel export earnings jump 58% despite 19% fall in volumes

13:01

NYK keeps net-zero plan as low-carbon transition slows

12:31

US Coast Guard tightens entry rules for ships calling at Somali ports

12:13

Chilean shipbuilder ASENAV completes Americas’ first hybrid-electric polar cruise ship

12:11

Valencia port launches €18.7m tender to double power capacity

11:48

Saipem wins $121m drilling contracts off Cyprus and Ghana

11:01

South Korean liner KMTC orders six boxships in first China shipyard deal

10:57

US residential cruise operator halts Odyssey in Cambodia, orders residents ashore

10:45

Oman's state logistics group prices 5% Asyad Shipping sale at $132m

10:35

Coal vessel MV Fulbari sinks after tanker collision at Bangladesh port

10:24

Hanwha defence unit buys 60% of US Philly Shipyard for $237.6m

10:19

Fire breaks out near Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil hub after missile claim

2026 October 27

18:12

Iran threatens all ships of South Korean operator Sinokor over Hormuz rules

18:06

European industry chiefs call for three public support tools for clean hydrogen

17:39

Fincantieri floats out Explora V as MSC advances six-ship luxury fleet in Italy

17:16

Cochin Shipyard launches first of eight 6,300-dwt ships for Norway’s Wilson

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news