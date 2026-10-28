Global containership orderbook tops 15m TEU and heads for 16m by year-end

The global containership orderbook has reached 15.12m TEU, equivalent to 43.9% of the trading fleet, and could approach 16m TEU before the end of 2026 as another wave of megamax projects moves towards confirmation, according to Alphaliner.

Around 40 additional large containerships are linked to projects involving Maersk, Yang Ming, CMA CGM and Mediterranean Shipping Co. The deals remain at different stages, with some still awaiting final confirmation.

Maersk is in talks for an initial 12 LNG dual-fuel ships of about 24,000 TEU, with options for another 12. At about $240m per vessel, the first series would represent investment of roughly $2.88bn. No final order, shipyard allocation or delivery programme has been announced.

Hengli Heavy Industry has construction agreements covering 52 ultra-large LNG dual-fuel containerships comprising 20 vessels of 19,000 TEU, 12 of 22,000 TEU and 20 of 24,000 TEU. Their combined nominal capacity is 1.124m TEU. Customers, contract values and delivery schedules were not disclosed.

HMM has ordered eight 13,000-TEU LNG dual-fuel ships under a KRW1.9196tn ($1.43bn) contract with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. Two will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan and six by HD Hyundai Samho in Yeongam, with deliveries running through 2029.

About 4.40m TEU of containership capacity has been ordered so far in 2026. LNG dual-fuel vessels account for about 2.33m TEU, conventionally powered ships for about 2.05m TEU and methanol dual-fuel tonnage for roughly 20,000 TEU.

LNG dual-fuel ships represent about 56% of the total orderbook, methanol dual-fuel vessels around 12% and conventionally powered ships slightly less than 32%.

Commercially idle capacity stands at about 287,000 TEU, or 0.8% of the global cellular fleet. Deliveries are projected at about 3.43m TEU in 2027, 5.98m TEU in 2028 and 4.35m TEU in 2029.