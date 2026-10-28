Japanese contractor Toyo wins $166m deal for Cambodia's second new container terminal

Japanese contractor Toyo Construction has won a ¥26.2bn (about $166m) contract from Sihanoukville Autonomous Port to build Cambodia’s second new container terminal, according to a company statement.

The contract covers Package 1 civil engineering works for the New Container Terminal Expansion Project, or NCT2. Construction is scheduled to take 36 months and will be Toyo Construction’s largest project to date in Cambodia.

The Japanese contractor will build a 400-metre quay, about 200,000 square metres of container terminal area and 12 buildings. NCT2 will also introduce a terminal operating system covering cargo handling, container storage, gate checks and transport services.

The project is expected to add about 450,000 TEU of annual handling capacity. The work is being financed through a Japanese government yen loan provided via the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The wider Sihanoukville Port New Container Terminal Expansion Project includes NCT2 and NCT3, dredging of navigation channels and berths, terminal facilities, cargo-handling equipment and supporting vessels.

Toyo Construction joined the Sihanoukville Port Multipurpose Terminal Development Project in 2015, with that terminal completed in 2018.

Toyo Construction Co Ltd is a Japanese construction company established in 1929 and headquartered in Tokyo. Its businesses include marine and civil engineering, building construction and real estate. The company opened an office in Phnom Penh in 1997 and has since participated in infrastructure projects in Cambodia.

Sihanoukville Autonomous Port is Cambodia’s only deep-water port.