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2026 October 28   17:41

shipbuilding

Wallenius Wilhelmsen orders four 9,900-CEU car carriers in China

Norwegian ro-ro group Wallenius Wilhelmsen has ordered four 9,900-CEU LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carriers from China’s Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu), with options for eight more vessels, according to a company statement.  

The four firm ships are scheduled for delivery from mid-2030. Options cover another four vessels for delivery in 2031 and four more in 2032.  Total capital expenditure could reach about $1.5bn if all eight options are exercised.

The agreements increase Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s fleet renewal programme to 26 vessels, including options.  The ships will join the company’s Shaper Class programme and feature hoistable decks, strong ramps and adaptable cargo spaces for rolling and breakbulk cargo.  

“Expanding our newbuilding program with deliveries from 2030 reflects our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the market,” said Xavier Leroi, Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s chief operating officer for Shipping Services.  

The contracts follow a $300m private placement completed on October 6. Wallenius Wilhelmsen was then in advanced discussions with shipyards over four large LNG dual-fuel vessels for delivery in 2030 and options for another eight, with the proceeds and debt financing intended to fund the expanded newbuilding programme.  

The group started its fleet renewal programme in 2023. Before the latest contracts, it had ordered 14 Shaper Class vessels of between 9,300 CEU and 11,700 CEU for delivery from 2026 to 2028. Seven are configured with LNG dual-fuel engines and seven with methanol dual-fuel engines.  

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is headquartered in Oslo and provides ro-ro shipping and vehicle logistics services for cars, trucks, rolling equipment and breakbulk cargo. Its wider operations include inland distribution, processing centres and marine terminals.  

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