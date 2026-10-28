US awards $498m to 35 port projects across 19 states

The US Department of Transportation has awarded $498m to 35 port projects across 19 states through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program, according to a MARAD statement.

The biggest award listed is $50,593,488 for Whittier, Alaska, to replace DeLong Dock, install a seasonal floating dock and dock manager building, and acquire three pedestal cranes alongside an integrated tug and barge.

Port Everglades in Florida will receive $30,750,000 to harden its liquid bulk terminal, widen the slip for larger ships and strengthen fuel operations during severe weather.

North Carolina State Ports Authority-MHC was awarded $11,250,000 for a 75-foot pile-supported concrete deck for heavy-lift cargo, a new crane rail, two on-dock rail extensions, security systems and optical character recognition tracking software.

Red Wing Port Authority in Minnesota will receive $10,161,985 to reconstruct its barge loading system, conveyors, electric winch and dust collection systems and raise loadout infrastructure above the Mississippi River floodplain.

Port Freeport in Texas was awarded $9,412,500 to replace a 25-year-old bulk rice loader, install a rack system and move a storage shed wall to expand berthing space.

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will receive $7,153,376 for a digital twin model, multimodal sensing hardware and software, including survey-grade LiDAR, multibeam and side-scan SONAR, high-definition cameras and transponders.

Rockport Harbor in Maine was awarded $698,750 to build a 20 x 30-foot fixed timber pier with 12 timber piles, marine-grade connectors and a vessel fendering system. “The strength of our nation’s economy is directly tied to the state of our ports,” US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said. “This nearly half-billion-dollar investment will deliver critical upgrades to ports across America so we can enhance supply chains, lower shipping costs, and create good-paying jobs for hardworking Americans.”

MARAD Administrator Stephen M. Carmel said the funding would “empower local port communities to modernize their operations, integrate innovative technologies, and create safer working environments.”

The US has more than 300 ports operated by states, counties, municipalities and private corporations. MARAD also lists nearly $1.4bn in funding for ports and marine highways and a $2bn investment to build two new military ships.

MARAD is an agency of the US Department of Transportation responsible for federal maritime programmes, including port infrastructure and the US merchant marine.