HD Hyundai moves Indian mega-yard to JV stage

South Korea’s HD Hyundai has moved a planned mega-shipyard in southern India into joint-venture planning after chairman Chung Ki-sun met Indian ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Seoul on 28 October, according to India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The greenfield yard at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu is planned with annual shipbuilding capacity of about 2.5m GT, subject to confirmation in a detailed project report that is expected to be completed within six months.

A joint working group will oversee development of the project while the partners work towards agreeing a joint-venture structure.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, or HD KSOE, reiterated its intention to participate as the primary strategic investor, with responsibility expected to include shipyard design, construction, advanced manufacturing and operations.

National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park, Tamil Nadu Limited, or NSHIP-TN, is expected to facilitate waterfront land, infrastructure and utilities and coordinate statutory approvals. Preparatory work will include site assessments, infrastructure planning and preliminary dredging and reclamation studies. Sonowal put investment in the greenfield project at $4bn.

The figure has not been finalised by HD KSOE, which said in a 17 September regulatory disclosure that discussions with the Tamil Nadu government were continuing. Indian public-sector agencies are looking to acquire more than 400 vessels in the coming years, with the proposed yard expected to compete for part of that demand as well as export orders.

The project follows an MoU signed on 20 April 2026 covering development of the Thoothukudi yard and also envisages technology transfer, workforce training and cooperation with Indian industry and academic institutions.