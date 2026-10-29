Jan De Nul dredger arrives in Mexico for Progreso port expansion

Jan De Nul’s Luxembourg-flagged cutter suction dredger Fernão de Magalhães has arrived at Mexico’s port of Progreso to start the first stage of the third phase of its expansion and modernisation programme, according to a statement from port authority ASIPONA Progreso.

The 2011-built vessel is 138.5 metres long, has 23,520 kW of installed diesel power and can dredge to a depth of 35 metres. It is also identified in Spanish as Fernando de Magallanes.

The latest stage involves an estimated 3,076,370 cubic metres of dredging and forms part of work to create two new 40-hectare platforms and additional navigation and operating areas for larger ships.

Mexicana de Dragados holds the contract to carry out construction dredging and form the northern 40-hectare platform under tender LO-13-J2U-013J2U002-N-10-2026.

The MXN 1.25bn ($67.2m) contract was signed on 6 October and runs from 12 October 2026 to 28 July 2027, with a planned duration of 290 calendar days.

The scope includes work on the navigation-channel curve and widening, secondary and transition channels, a complementary area and the western berth basin. Dredged material will be used to form the new port platform, while anti-sediment barriers are included to limit sediment dispersion.

The wider Progreso expansion involves about 12.92m cubic metres of dredging. The navigation channel is to be deepened from 11.75 metres to 13.30 metres, widened from 150 metres to 180 metres and extended from 7.4 km to 8.1 km.

The plan also includes 80 hectares of new operating platforms, 16 additional berthing positions and about 4,500 metres of quay infrastructure.

Jan De Nul is a family-owned engineering and maritime group active in dredging, offshore energy, construction and environmental redevelopment. Its parent company, Sofidra SA, is registered in Luxembourg.

Mexicana de Dragados is a Mexico-based company in which the Jan De Nul Group holds a 99.54% interest.