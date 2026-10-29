Sri Lanka’s Colombo West terminal takes 48 more SANY electric tractors

Sri Lanka’s Colombo West International Terminal has taken delivery of another 48 electric terminal tractors from Chinese port equipment manufacturer SANY Marine, taking its SANY fleet to 110 units, according to a company statement.

The latest batch comprises STT2500E3-D tractors equipped with 282 kWh batteries and fast-charging capability.

The delivery follows the deployment of 62 SANY electric vehicles at the terminal. CWIT inaugurated its second development phase on 30 September, doubling annual container handling capacity from 1.6 million TEU to 3.2 million TEU.

The expanded terminal can accommodate three ultra-large container vessels simultaneously. The terminal handled 2 million TEU during its first 18 months of operations and is targeting close to 25% of the Port of Colombo’s planned annual capacity of 13 million TEU by 2028.

Commercial operations began in April 2025. CWIT is Sri Lanka’s first fully automated deep-water container terminal.

CWIT operates under a 35-year build-operate-transfer arrangement involving Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, John Keells Holdings and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

APSEZ holds 51% of the venture, John Keells Holdings 34% and the ports authority 15%. SANY Marine is the port machinery business of China-based SANY Group and supplies terminal tractors, container cranes, reach stackers and other cargo-handling equipment.