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2026 October 29   12:32

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Adani Ports lifts outlook after 24% quarterly revenue rise

Indian port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has lifted its FY27 revenue and EBITDA guidance after second-quarter revenue rose 24% year on year to ₹113.4bn ($1.19bn), according to a company statement.  

APSEZ raised its full-year revenue forecast by ₹10bn ($105.1m) to ₹440bn-₹460bn ($4.62bn-$4.83bn), from ₹430bn-₹450bn ($4.52bn-$4.73bn).  EBITDA guidance was increased by ₹10bn ($105.1m) to ₹260bn-₹270bn ($2.73bn-$2.84bn), while planned capital expenditure was lifted by ₹30bn ($315.2m) to ₹150bn-₹170bn ($1.58bn-$1.79bn).  

For the quarter ended 30 September, EBITDA increased 23% to ₹68.07bn ($715.2m) from ₹55.5bn ($583.1m), while profit after tax rose 18% to ₹36.82bn ($386.8m) from ₹31.2bn ($327.8m).  

Domestic port revenue rose 13% to ₹71.77bn ($754.0m), with EBITDA up 11% at ₹52.01bn ($546.4m). Cargo volumes reached 118m tonnes and the EBITDA margin was 72.5%.  

International port revenue climbed 71% to ₹18.39bn ($193.2m), while EBITDA more than tripled to ₹8.78bn ($92.2m).

Volumes increased to 24m tonnes from 10m tonnes as Colombo West International Terminal in Sri Lanka ramped up, alongside operations in Tanzania and contributions from NQXT in Australia.  

The second phase of Colombo West International Terminal doubled capacity from 1.6m TEU to 3.2m TEU. APSEZ also secured a 30-year concession for the CQ-I and CQ-II dry bulk berths at Paradip Port in India, adding 18m tonnes of mechanised capacity, and started EXIM operations at Vizhinjam Port.  

Logistics revenue increased 21% to ₹12.73bn ($133.7m), while marine revenue rose 57% to ₹10.07bn ($105.8m).  First-half operating cash flow reached ₹133.27bn ($1.40bn), funding ₹105.21bn ($1.11bn) of investment. Cash stood at ₹125.02bn ($1.31bn), with net debt-to-EBITDA at 1.8 times.  

“Reflecting strong H1 performance, we are upgrading our FY27 guidance across revenue, EBITDA and capex,” whole-time director and chief executive Ashwani Gupta said.  

APSEZ is part of the Adani Group and has special economic zone activities alongside its port operations.

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