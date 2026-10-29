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2026 October 29   11:42

shipbuilding

South Korean firms convert part of Gunsan shipyard into offshore wind hub

Four South Korean companies have agreed to use about 330,000 square metres of idle land at Gunsan Shipyard as a manufacturing base for offshore wind turbines, towers, substations and other structures, according to a company statement.  

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction, J-Ocean Heavy Industries, Myungwoon Industry Development and Unison signed a memorandum of understanding on 27 October at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction’s office in Seoul.  

The planned cluster would occupy about 100,000 pyeong, or roughly 330,000 square metres, of the 540,000-pyeong shipyard. The rest of the site is intended mainly for shipbuilding.  

J-Ocean will make the yard’s existing infrastructure available for offshore wind structures and equipment. HJ Shipbuilding & Construction plans to establish manufacturing capacity for wind towers and offshore substations.  

Myungwoon and Unison will contribute project development, technology and manufacturing expertise and work with the other partners on an equipment supply chain.  

Unison plans to establish a turbine manufacturing facility at the yard and produce 25 turbines rated at 13.6 MW each for the 340 MW Hanbit offshore wind project near Anma and Songi islands in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla Province.  

The facility is also planned to handle a 10 MW turbine developed through a South Korean state research programme, as well as 13.6 MW and 16 MW machines based on technology introduced from overseas.  

J-Ocean signed an asset-transfer agreement in June to acquire the shipyard and has been preparing for a phased restart of vessel construction. It has also signed letters of intent covering 10 crude oil and product tankers over the past four months.  

The agreement was signed by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction chief executive Yoo Sang-chul, J-Ocean Heavy Industries chief executive Ha Hwa-jeong, Myungwoon chairman Kim Kang-hak and Unison chief executive Kim Byung-joo.  

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilding and construction company with shipbuilding operations dating to 1937.

Unison, established in 1984, develops and manufactures wind power equipment and is also involved in project development, construction, power generation and maintenance.

J-Ocean Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company.

Myungwoon Industry Development is a South Korean renewable energy developer active in offshore wind.

Topics:

offshore

shipbuilding

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