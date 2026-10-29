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2026 October 29   10:52

shipbuilding

Chinese shipyard Nantong Rainbow wins up to six chemical tankers

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment has landed a contract worth CNY1.5bn to CNY1.65bn ($224.9m to $247.4m) for up to six 13,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers from an unnamed European shipowner, according to a 28 October regulatory filing.  

The deal covers six vessels, including optional ships, and is equivalent to 21.91% to 24.10% of parent Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries’ audited revenue for 2025.  The identity of the buyer and some contractual terms remain confidential.

The customer is a European company engaged in chemical transportation and has had no transactions with Rainbow Heavy Industries or Nantong Rainbow during the past three years.  

Payments will be made in instalments tied to construction milestones. Batch deliveries are due to begin 28 months after the contract takes effect.  

The agreement has been signed but is not yet effective. It remains conditional on Nantong Rainbow receiving the buyer’s first payment and meeting other contractual requirements.  

The filing warns that the contract may not be performed in full because of its size and long execution period. Settlement will be in foreign currency, creating exchange-rate exposure, while exercise of the vessel options remains uncertain.  

The deal is classified as an ordinary operating contract and does not require approval from Rainbow Heavy Industries’ board or shareholders.  

Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries and carries out shipbuilding and offshore engineering manufacturing in Qidong, Jiangsu province, China.  

Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries is a Chinese industrial group established in 2003 and based in Nantong. Its activities include material-handling and lifting equipment, shipbuilding and offshore engineering equipment.

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